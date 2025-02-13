The nonprofit Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania is asking Luzerne County Council for help obtaining federal funds to relocate and expand its Ruth’s Place homeless shelter.

Located in Wilkes-Barre, Ruth’s Place is a 24-7 emergency shelter exclusively serving women experiencing homelessness. The demand for beds has increased, two representatives of the nonprofit said during a council work session presentation Tuesday.

Bill Jones, the nonprofit’s senior vice president, said after the presentation he wants to find a larger location still in the county seat so it will be within walking distance of many other services accessed by shelter clients.

The project would be eligible for a $1.5 million Congressional earmark from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Economic Development Initiative, but the applicant must be a public entity, Jones told council. He asked the county to apply on its behalf, saying the nonprofit would prepare all required documentation instead of burdening county staff.

Crystal Kotlowski, the nonprofit’s northeast region senior director, said Ruth’s Place is staffed at all times and provides a range of on-site support to help women achieve stability.

It serves more than 200 women annually, and more than half have complex medical challenges that also are addressed through the program.

However, a nationwide increase in homelessness has impacted Ruth’s Place, Kotlowski told council.

“The cost of living has become too much to bear for the majority of us. More than half of our community is in a rent cost burden, and we’re seeing that in people becoming homeless more and more often,” she said, noting the shelter was more than 19% over capacity in July.

Five permanent beds were added at the shelter — bringing the total to 25 — but this puts the women in “close quarters” and is still not enough to meet the demand, she said. The shelter is able to house 30 during emergencies, such as extreme cold.

Before COVID-19, women at the shelter were rehoused in less than 20 days. Now that average has grown to 41 days due to the scarcity of affordable housing, she said.

“I think we need to recognize more often that all of us are one mistake or bad turn or catastrophe away from needing a place like Ruth’s Place or any of our shelters,” Kotlowski said.

Of the 200 women helped annually at Ruth’s Place, 85% find stable housing, Jones stressed.

“Think about how incredibly powerful and impactful that is,” he said. “We’re doing a really good job. We’re just outgrowing the space that we have now and need your help to move forward.”

The nonprofit is exploring several prospective sites to purchase and renovate for a new shelter, Jones said, adding that the location does not have to be finalized before seeking the funding.

Councilman Jimmy Sabatino asked how the $1.5 million would be spent.

Jones estimated the project will total $4 million and said the federal funding would cover the purchase, planning and design.

The remaining funds would be needed for renovations and furnishings, he said.

Sabatino asked how the nonprofit plans to obtain the additional funding.

Jones said he has been talking to state officials and believes state funds would be available because housing and homelessness have been identified as priorities in Pennsylvania.

He also anticipates funds would be provided by larger community charitable foundations, including some already aware of the Ruth’s Place expansion need, he said.

Councilwoman Brittany Stephenson said she regularly visits Ruth’s Place to provide support and witnessed the volume of women seeking shelter and other help.

Stephenson said she also observed the “close proximity” of the beds and said more space is required and deserved, in part due to the mental and physical challenges of some women.

“Please think of the humanity that is happening here,” she told her council colleagues. “This might not be an experience that’s happening with any of you or anyone in your life, but it certainly is happening to people in our community every single day.”

Several council members indicated they are supportive of the shelter expansion plan.

As part of due diligence, the county administration is reviewing the mechanics and implications involved in serving as a funding conduit to ensure council is fully informed before it votes, said county Manager Romilda Crocamo.

Council may vote on the request at its next meeting Feb. 25.

Ruth’s Place has an annual budget of $537,391 and receives funding from the county community development office, Wilkes-Barre, United Way, the Northeast Behavioral Healthcare Consortium, AmeriHealth Caritas, the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, foundation contributions and private donations, the presentation said.

It also notes 64% of women at Ruth’s Place have a history of domestic violence.

