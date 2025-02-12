The two Wyoming Valley Conference Girls Basketball Tournament semifinal games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.

The games will be played on Thursday at Nanticoke Area High School. Division 1 champion Hazleton Area will play Division 2 runner-up Holy Redeemer at 6 p.m. Division 2 champion Lake-Lehman and Division 1 runner-up Crestwood will follow approximately 20 minutes after the first game.

The WVC Boys Tournament games will remain on Thursday at Hazleton Area High School.

The championship games are Saturday at Wilkes-Barre Area, with the girls at 2 p.m. and the boys at 4 p.m.