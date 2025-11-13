A whirlwind of updates on Thursday revealed that Wilkes-Barre Controller Tony Thomas is now serving as interim chairman of Luzerne County’s Democratic Party.

The day started with Thomas M. Shubilla’s announcement that he was immediately resigning as party chair, citing his demanding schedule and other commitments.

Party vice chair Maryann Velez said Thursday morning she would be temporarily serving as chair but did not want the leadership post for an extended period because she is busy with an existing and new nonprofit.

After that news was posted online, some party executive committee members made it known that Shubilla’s resignation was actually prompted by a Wednesday night no-confidence vote regarding Shubilla. The executive committee made Thomas interim chairman.

Velez sent the executive committee an email Thursday afternoon announcing she would be stepping down as vice chair.

Thomas said the no-confidence vote was prompted by some members of the executive committee questioning Shubilla’s “leadership style and decision-making ability.” As a result of that vote, an interim chair had to be named under party protocol, and Thomas said he was selected by the committee to fill that role.

The vote was 28 for the no-confidence action — none against it and three abstaining, Thomas said.

Thomas said his period as interim chair will be temporary, and he has no intention of permanently seeking the post.

The Pennsylvania Democratic Party has been notified of the no-confidence vote and Thomas’ appointment as temporary chair, he said.

Thomas noted he was one of the three who abstained in the vote.

“I do wish Tom the best in his future endeavors and thank him for the work that he has done. He does great work as an elected commissioner for Plains Township, and I have enjoyed my time serving with him in various capacities over the years,” Thomas said.

He also agreed with Shubilla that the party “is now in a better spot than when he started.”

Shubilla could not immediately be reached for comment on the no-confidence vote.

Shubilla took over the chairmanship in July 2023, when Kathy Bozinski resigned from the post to accept a state position. Shubilla had been serving as party vice chairman under Bozinski.

Shubilla said he decided to immediately step down from the leadership role “after careful consideration.”

He said he has become increasingly busy at work and with his duties as an elected Plains Township commissioner. He is also focused on an upcoming book publication about the 1962 movie “King Kong vs. Godzilla” and said the time “required to lead the party effectively is no longer something I can give in the way it deserves.”

“When I first stepped into this role, my goal was simple: to strengthen our organization, build partnerships, and help Democrats win again in Luzerne County,” Shubilla said in a statement. “I believe we have done that and more.”

Shubilla said he and other party leaders have worked with local committees, candidates, and outside groups in the last two municipal elections “to rebuild the momentum we had lost.”

“Together, we won eight county council seats, a controller’s race, a county Court of Common Pleas judge’s seat, and numerous local offices across the county,” Shubilla said. “Even in a rough presidential election year, we were able to come together to work towards a common goal of electing Democrats, focusing on the issues that matter, and working together.”

Those victories were “not the result of luck” and stemmed from hard work, a “shared belief in what our party stands for, and a focused message,” Shubilla said.

“I believe we have left the Luzerne County Democratic Party in a better place today than when I took over as chair in 2023. In addition, I hope the progress we have brought to the party will continue,” Shubilla said.

He thanked Velez and described her as the “best vice-chair in the world,” saying she stood by him throughout his time as chair and has been “dedicated and committed to the party.”

Shubilla said on Thursday that a new Democratic Party chair must be elected by committee members in 2026. For that process, county Democrats elect committee members in the primary — one man and one woman in each of the 186 voting precincts, or a total 372. Those committee members then meet shortly after the primary election is certified to elect the chair.

Velez, of Duryea, is the founder and president/CEO of the local nonprofit UNA, a volunteer-based organization that works for the citizens of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Shortly before 1 p.m., she sent an email to the executive body saying she is not interested in assuming the chair position and cannot continue serving as vice chair.

“After careful consideration, and in light of the direction my future endeavors are carrying me, I find that my path no longer permits the capacity required for these leadership responsibilities,” Velez wrote.

“In the spirit of continuity and respect for established order, I leave the appointment of a new chair and vice chair in the capable hands of Interim Chair Tony Thomas. I have every confidence that he will guide these decisions with clarity and fairness,” she wrote.

Velez said it was a “pleasure and an honor” to serve with Shubilla, a “colleague whose dedication and integrity strengthen the very foundation of our shared work.”

“I wish each of you the very best as you continue to move this body forward with commitment, collaboration, and care,” Velez wrote. “May the work ahead be fruitful, and may it carry our county toward a future where every step honors the progress already made.”

