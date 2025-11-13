Luzerne County Councilman Greg Wolovich, seated at right, invited county Controller-elect Tim McGinley to approach the podium at this week’s work session to discuss the proposed 2026 controller’s office budget. Councilman Jimmy Sabatino is seated at left.

Luzerne County Controller Walter Griffith briefs council on the office’s proposed 2026 budget during this week’s work session as county Councilman-elect Steve Coslett looks on.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Controller Walter Griffith presented their proposed 2026 budgets to County Council this week.

The DA’s proposed budget is $7.7 million, which is an increase of $514,553, according to the document. The office expects to bring in $1.9 million in 2026, which mirrors this year’s revenue, it said.

The lion’s share of the increase involves personnel costs, which are projected to rise by approximately $494,000, for a new total $6.2 million, the budget said.

Sanguedolce told council he is happy to report he will be “well within” his 2025 budget, but he is not pleased he has 16 vacancies due to continued challenges with recruitment and retention.

“So thank you to my staff who goes above and beyond to make sure the work gets done, even though we’re very short on people,” the DA said.

He noted the state budget impasse also had an “adverse impact” on the office because it has not been receiving state disbursements that help fund the county Drug Task Force.

The DA’s office assumed control of the task force from the state Attorney General’s Office in 2016, with participation from county detectives and many municipal police officers.

“We’ve been trying to make do so they can continue to fight drug trafficking issues in the county,” Sanguedolce said.

Sanguedolce asked council to keep a $150,000 allocation for capital cases intact in next year’s budget due to potential criminal trials seeking the death penalty.

”I can say that there are multiple cases that look like they are going to be capital and tried next year, so hopefully that line item remains the same,” he told council.

The DA also touched on the “elephant in the room,” referring to continued concerns over funding for law enforcement his office provides to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca, which is jointly owned by Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

The federal government eliminated funding for airport law enforcement officers last year.

Coverage costs approximately $144,000 per year, or $12,000 a month. The airport has been picking up half the cost — $6,000 per month, or $72,000 annually

Luzerne County officials have complained that Lackawanna is not sharing in the cost, while at least one Lackawanna official has questioned the need for the program.

Crocamo said Lackawanna officials have been invited to a Nov. 19 evening meeting to discuss the matter. She expects the meeting will be public, with details to be announced.

Sanguedolce thanked Crocamo for supporting the program.

“I can’t believe that in 2025, we’re having a discussion about not putting police officers in an airport,” the DA said.

Sanguedolce acknowledged that the cost remains a concern and said he continues to press federal officials to reinstitute federal funding to cover it, while discussing other options with Crocamo that could help recoup some of the county’s expenses.

Controller budget

Griffith told council his proposed budget is increasing by $4,000 overall due to non-union worker compensation.

The new total proposed expenses: $282,242.

He told council he is “more than happy” to answer questions.

Instead, Councilman Greg Wolovich invited incoming controller Tim McGinley to the podium to speak. McGinley defeated Griffith in the Nov. 4 general election and will be seated in January.

“I was wondering if the controller-elect had any insight on the budget next year since he will be holding the office,” Wolovich said, prompting Griffith to return to his seat.

McGinley, a prior county councilman, told council he is looking forward to returning to work in the county and hopes his office and council will have a “very good working relationship.”

He expressed understanding of the county’s fiscal challenges due to the proposed tax increase. McGinley said he reviewed the controller’s budget and requested time to perform more research in case he wants to request any alterations.

