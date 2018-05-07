Back Mountain students inducted to National Honor Societies at King’s College

WILKES-BARRE — Kellyann Anderson, Michael Symeon, and Stephanie Zimmerman, all residents of Shavertown and students at King’s College, were recently inducted to The Institute of Management Accounting national honor society (IMA).

Anderson is a senior accounting major and a dean’s list student. She is a member of the Accounting Association and is the daughter of Mark and Georgiann Anderson.

Symeon is a junior accounting and business management major and is a consistent dean’s list student. He is the son of Michael and Amy Symeon.

Zimmerman is a junior majoring in accounting and marketing. She is a member of Mu Kappa Tau. She is the daughter of Steven and Dawn Zimmerman.

Also, Ivy Rinehimer, Dallas, was inducted to Beta Gamma Sigma, the honor society serving business programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International. Rinehimer is a senior human resources management major. She is a member of Alpha Sigma Lambda honor society.