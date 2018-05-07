Lake-Lehman High School Indoor Percussion Ensemble advances to tournament finals

LEHMAN TWP. — Lake-Lehman High School Indoor Percussion Ensemble placed third in the 2018 Atlantic Coast Championship Finals at Wildwood Convention Center in Wildwood, N.J. May 5.

The ensemble, directed by Marc Garside with Pit Instructors Sean Rogan and Brittany Naculich, earned a top score of 92.55.

The ensemble performed a show titled, “Intergalactic” at the Tournament of Bands 2018 Atlantic Coast Championship semifinals May 3. The group earned fourth place in competition earning them a spot in the finals.

The Drumline includes juniors Madison Budzak and Evan Judge, sophomore Mattie Round, freshmen Justin Doran and Connor Price, eight-graders Seth Mieczkowski and Nathan Stanski, seventh-graders Jacob Olson and Jacob Stillarty. The Front Ensemble includes juniors Cierra Snyder and Carly Trapani, sophomores Madison Chulick and Kayla Gliddon, eighth-graders John Kaplanski, Emily Spencer and Alina Szabo.

The Lake-Lehman Indoor Percussion Ensemble is a member of the Region 2 Northeastern Pennsylvania Tournament of Bands. The ensemble competes in the Scholastic Marching Percussion division. TOB is one of the largest competitive band organizations in the country. Founded in 1972 by the National Judges Association, the tournament has grown to over 400 active schools and organizations.