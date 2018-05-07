Penn State Wilkes-Barre honors Back Mountain students

LEHMAN TWP. — Penn State Wilkes-Barre celebrated the annual Celebration of Academic Excellence by honoring the following Back Mountain students.

President’s Freshman Award

This designation is presented to undergraduate degree candidates and degree-seeking provisional students who have earned a 4.00 cumulative grade-point average based on at least 12 graded Penn State credits completed their first semester of admission. Candidates are eligible for this award if they have not yet exceeded 35 Penn State credits earned.

• Ryan Dourand, Sweet Valley, Information Sciences & Technology

President Sparks Medal

This award is presented to those undergraduate degree candidates who have earned a 4.00 cumulative grade-point average based on at least 36 graded Penn State credits completed by the end of the fall semester of the academic year the award is given. Candidates are eligible for this award if they have not exceeded 59 total credits earned.

• Maggie Dow,Hunlock Creek, Business Administration, Hunlock Creek

College Academic Achievement Awards

Top student in a college regardless of their major can be eligible for this award if they are in their last spring semester at the Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus, or changed assignment in the previous summer or fall semester, and have a minimum of 24 credits completed and a minimum 3.33 cumulative grade-point average.

• Tanner MacDougall, Hunlock Creek, College of Engineering, studying Civil Engineering

• Chad Grezesnikowski, Harveys Lake, College of Liberal Arts, studying Criminology

Program Academic Achievement Awards

Top students in their last semester at Penn State Wilkes-Barre are eligible for this award before completing their degree, or have satisfactorily completed their degree requirements at the conclusion of the previous summer or fall semester. Students must have a minimum of 45 credits completed at the Wilkes-Barre campus for baccalaureate students, or a minimum of 24 credits for associate degree students, and a minimum 3.33 cumulative grade-point average.

• Connor Haggerty, Wyoming, Bachelor of Science in Business

Honors Program

The honors program acknowledges students’ co- and extra-curricular enrichment for selected members of the student body qualified on the basis of scholastic aptitude, test scores, and/or high school or college grade-point average.

• Elizabeth Bartuska, Hunlock Creek, Agriculture

• Tanner MacDougall, Hunlock Creek, Civil Engineering

• Martina McGrath, Harding, Business Administration

• Garrett Reese, Hunlock Creek, Chemical Engineering