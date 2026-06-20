Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo nominated Stanley Fiedorczyk as the county’s new Correctional Services Division Head at an annual salary of $101,270, according to Tuesday’s County Council agenda.

Majority council confirmation is required for division heads under the county’s home rule charter.

Fiedorczyk, a county prison sergeant, has served as interim division head since James Wilbur resigned in March.

Crocamo said she recently interviewed four applicants for the position.

According to a communication she sent to council when Fiedorczyk was made interim division head:

Fiedorczyk started working at the prison as a per diem corrections officer on June 7, 1993. He was promoted to a resident aide position in 1994, became a full-time corrections officer in 1995, and a sergeant in 2007.

In 2023, Fiedorczyk was again promoted to the rank of control sergeant. In that position, he has been managing the prison population by coordinating inmate transfers and other monitoring.

A 1987 graduate of the former Meyers High School in Wilkes-Barre, Fiedorczyk was a leader for Boy Scout Cub/Troop 100 for 13 years, mentoring young men in scouting and helping several obtain the rank of Eagle Scout, including his son.

He and his wife of 23 years, Jill, have two children, Marcus and Sophia. He is a lifelong county resident and a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Plains Township.

The county prison system houses an average of 550 inmates and has been the county’s top departmental expense for many years. Budgeted at a total of $33 million in 2026, the correctional system includes the prison on Water Street and the nearby minimum offenders building on Reichard Street, both in Wilkes-Barre.

The oversight position was advertised at $96,270 to $101,270 annually, and applications were due April 7. Wilbur had received $101,270 in the division head position he held since February 2023.

The correctional division head also must oversee county juvenile detention and the contracted day reporting center, the job posting said.

Tuesday’s council meeting is at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted in council’s online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.