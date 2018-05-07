Jobs

Dallas Senior Center menu for week of May 14, 2018

May 7th, 2018 5:38 pm

DALLAS — The following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of May 14, 2018:

MONDAY: Waldorf chicken salad, cole slaw with vinegar dressing, whole wheat dinner roll, margarine, chocolate chip cookie, milk and coffee.

TUESDAY: BBQ chicken sandwich, broccoli cheese soup, seasoned potato wedges, whole wheat sandwich roll, tropical fruit, milk and coffee.

WEDNESDAY: Contact Senior Center for information.

THURSDAY: Pork chop, roasted red potatoes, cauliflower and peas, whole wheat dinner roll, margarine, orange, milk and coffee.

FRIDAY: Meatloaf, green beans, mashed potatoes, whole wheat dinner roll, margarine, birthday cake, milk and coffee.

