🔊 Listen to this

SHAVERTOWN — Patrick C. Kilduff, DO, MPT, has been named medical director for Hospice of the Sacred Heart. Dr. Kilduff has been a hospice physician at Hospice of the Sacred Heart since 2008 and will assume the role of Medical Director on February 10, 2020.

“We’re thrilled that Dr. Kilduff, who has a long and commendable history with Hospice of the Sacred Heart, will be taking on the role of Medical Director. His patient-centered and mission-focused approach will serve our patients, families and staff very well,” said Diane Baldi, CEO, Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Dr. Kilduff has been a private practice physician at InterMountain Medical Group, Shavertown, since 2007. During his time at InterMountain, he served as a board member, member of the Medical Executive Committee WVHCS, Chairman of the Department of Medicine WVHCS, and Chief of Internal Medicine.

From 2007 to 2009, he served as a Physician Consultant dealing with physician level appeals against Medicare recovery audit contractors, applying Medicare local coverage determinations as a patient advocate. He was a physical therapist at Wyoming Valley Health Care System, Wilkes-Barre. Dr. Kilduff was an internal medicine resident at Mercy Suburban Hospital, Norristown.

Dr. Kilduff received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with a minor in Biochemistry from East Stroudsburg University, a Master of Physical Therapy from Hahnemann University, Philadelphia, and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bala Cynwyd.

He is a current member of the American Osteopathic Association and the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association. He is a Fellow of the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine and earned a Certificate of Added Qualification in Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine through the American Board of Osteopathic Internal Medicine.