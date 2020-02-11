Jennifer Hetro named executive director of Back Mountain Chamber

February 11, 2020 Dallas Post Local 0
DALLAS — Jennifer Hetro recently joined the Back Mountain Chamber as its executive director.

Hetro has spent her career learning and growing at some of the region’s leading employers and, for the past four and a half years, she led a blossoming Marketing Communications department at The Wright Center for Community Health.

Hetro attended Misericordia University and earned her Bachelor of Science in Marketing with minors in Communication and Management. She is a graduate of the Leadership Wilkes-Barre Core Class of 2019 and is active on its alumni council, serving as a project advisor this year. She is also a member of Wilkes-Barre POWER!

Hetro resides in Wyoming with her husband, two children and their dog.

