The Dallas Lions Club will hold its annual Night at the Races on Saturday, March 7 at the Gate Of Heaven gym on Machell Avenue, Dallas. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and post time at 7:15 p.m. Horses are $10 and may be purchased from any member of the club. Admission is $5 but is free with the purchase of a horse. There will be plenty of food and beverages available. All proceeds go to the various charities which the Lions club sponsors. From left, are Joe Kester, Frank Rollman, Don Berlew and Wes Rost.

