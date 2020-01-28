DALLAS TWP. — The Pauly Friedman Art Gallery at Misericordia University is presenting the acclaimed exhibition, “Women Artists: Four Centuries of Creativity,” featuring works on paper – etchings, engravings, lithographs, drawings, watercolors, woodblock prints, and photographs – by some of the most important women artists of the last four centuries. The exhibit opens Saturday, Feb. 22 and runs through May 10.

“Women Artists: Four Centuries of Creativity” features 37 works from the Reading Public Museum’s permanent collection. The show from the Reading, Pa., museum chronicles the emergence of women as professionals in the field of art and records noteworthy creative contributions made over the centuries.

Scott Schweigert, exhibit curator from the Reading Museum, will offer a talk about the collection on Sat., Feb. 22 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in Dudrick Room 216 of Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall, followed by a public reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Friedman Art Gallery. Light refreshments will be served.

The exhibit features historical works by or after Elisabetta Sirani (Italian, 1638-1665) and Marie-Louise-Elisabeth Vigée-Lebrun (French, 1755-1842); acclaimed 19th century works by Rosa Bonheur (French, 1822-1899), Anna Lea Merritt (American, 1844-1930), and Eliza Greatorex (American, 1819-1897); and examples by icons of 20th century art including Sonia Delaunay (French, 1885-1979), Käthe Kollwitz (German, 1867-1945), Louise Nevelson (1899-1988), and Françoise Gilot (French, b. 1921).

Works Progress Administration (W.P.A.) era pieces by Clara Skinner (American, 1902-1976), Peggy Bacon (American, 1895-1987), and Isabel Bishop (American, 1902- 1988) capture contemporary life on the streets of New York, in theaters and rural America.

Examples by additional contemporary artists, including Lee Bontecou (American, b. 1931), Elizabeth Osborne (American, b. 1936), Ida Applebroog (American, b. 1929), and Lorna Simpson (b. 1960), explore meaningful trends in the current world of art.

The spring hours for the Friedman Art Gallery are Tuesday through Thursday, 12-7 p.m., Friday 12-5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. The Friedman Gallery is closed on Mondays and for all University holidays. For additional information, please go to www.misericordia.edu/art or call the gallery at 570-674-6250.