Irem Women’s Auxiliary held a Christmas luncheon recently at the Irem Country Club in Dallas. Members were asked to donate teddy bears to be sent to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. During the luncheon a voluntary monetary contribution was taken from members to also be sent to the hospital. Entertainment for the luncheon was supplied by singer Dennis Thorne. Shown here in front of the teddy bear collection are Janet Stritzinger, auxiliary president; and Nancy Marcy, hospital chairperson.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20191212_114458.jpg Submitted photo