The Dallas School District will host its annual Kindergarten Registration Informational Night for parents at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19 in the high school performing arts center. This will be the first of three required sessions. Kindergarten in the district is a half-day program with both AM and PM sections for the 2019-2020 school year.

Parents are encouraged to attend as the agenda will include an overview of the registration process, including specific dates and requirements, staff introductions and highlights of the educational program. On-site child care will be available for the duration of the meeting.

All Dallas School District residents who will be 5 years of age before Sept. 1, 2019 are eligible to register for kindergarten for the 2019-2020 school year.

For more information, call the district administrative office at 570-675-5201.