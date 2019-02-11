Home News Local Monroe Township student recognized for academic excellence at Tufts University NewsLocal Monroe Township student recognized for academic excellence at Tufts University February 11, 2019 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp MEDFORD/SOMERVILLE, MASS. — Gabriel Yerdon, of Monroe Township, was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University for the fall 2018 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Gold-award-2.jpg RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Luzerne County companies join #LightItBlue movement to honor front-line workers Nurses Month: Gloria Cruz Nurses Month: Alyssa Schuler View Comments Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement