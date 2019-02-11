MEDFORD/SOMERVILLE, MASS. — Gabriel Yerdon, of Monroe Township, was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University for the fall 2018 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

