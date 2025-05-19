Luzerne County government workers would receive a discount on Luzerne County Community College courses through a program under consideration.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said during last week’s council work session the program would help attract and retain employees.

Under the proposal, the college and county would each pay 25% of a course. The employee would be responsible for the remaining 50% and any required class materials and fees.

College Vice President of Finance Erin Herman told council the average three-credit class would cost an employee approximately $225, while the college and county would each pay $112.50.

County Budget/Finance Division Head Mary Roselle said classes must be approved by an employee’s manager. Most county departments have budgeted funds for education and training that could cover the expense, she said.

Councilman Harry Haas said he supports the initiative, describing the community college as the “best deal in town.” Council’s strategic initiatives committee had discussed the need for such partnerships to build staff, he said.

Councilwoman Brittany Stephenson highly praised the initiative and said it is a “tangible” way to bolster the county workforce.

Council must approve the program at a future meeting for it to take effect.

Study commission

The county’s government study commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The seven-citizen commission is drafting a revised county home rule charter for voters to consider adopting in November.

Agenda topics include continued discussion about the structure and powers of the county election board.

Under the plan, which has not been finalized, the commission would recommend keeping a five-citizen election board but mandating that it has more power, including authority to hire the election director and prepare the annual budget request to county council.

A link to attend the meeting remotely will be posted under council’s online meeting section (scroll down) at luzernecounty.org.

Transportation matches

Council approved two annual county allocations for public transportation last week.

Hazleton Public Transit received a $229,778 county match required for the agency to obtain $2.8 million in state funding. The county Transportation Authority received an $871,609 allocation necessary for its $8.7 million in state operating assistance funds.

Pittston lease

Magisterial District Court 11-01-04 will remain in Pittston City Hall because council approved a lease for two more years.

The county court administration requested the lease renewal, which will cost $3,708 per month for approximately 2,000 square feet on the building’s second floor, or a total of $89,000 over the two-year period, the agenda said.

Correctional services

County council presented a proclamation to the county’s correctional services division last week to commemorate “National Correctional Officers and Employees Week.”

It acknowledged their “difficult and often dangerous assignment of ensuring the custody, safety and well-being” of county inmates.

“These corrections professionals consistently place themselves in danger to protect individuals whom society has generally cast aside,” it said.

Correctional Services Division Head James Wilbur said approximately 400,000 correctional officer hours are required annually to meet minimum staffing levels at the county prison on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre and nearby minimum offenders building on Reichard Street.

“These employees have dedicated their lives to keeping our communities safe,” Wilbur said.

Children, Youth and Families

The agency is collecting cleaning supplies for families in need this month as part of a spring cleaning campaign.

Requested items include spray and floor cleaning products and dish-washing sponges. Products can be dropped off at the county human services building at 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Wilkes-Barre.

Ethics commission

The county ethics commission is seeking proposals from qualified attorneys to provide legal services, according to a posting in the purchasing section at luzernecounty.org.

Under the council-adopted county ethics code, the commission must rely on a panel of outside attorneys to handle the initial stage of complaint investigations. On a rotating basis, the contracted attorneys are assigned cases and must determine within 60 days whether an investigation should be terminated, further investigated or result in the issuing of a formal complaint spelling out alleged code violations.

Due to ongoing recruitment challenges, the commission had only one outside attorney, Qiana Lehman, and she resigned last week.

County Controller Walter Griffith, who was named commission chairman last week, said he is determined to focus on a proposal to revamp the code to address concerns.

Griffith said code changes are necessary regardless of whether voters approve the revised home rule charter in November.

The county study commission’s proposal would require council to keep an ethics commission and code and mandate a council vote within nine months to either ratify or amend the existing ethics code.

The commission is composed of the county district attorney, manager, controller and two council-appointed citizens (one Democrat and one Republican).

