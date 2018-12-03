HARVEYS LAKE – Father and son Rob and Liam Pembleton emerged from Haveys Lake dripping wet on Sunday afternoon for an annual Polar Plunge that found nearly 30 people jumping into the lake for a good cause.

Both said it was “really really cold,” with Liam, a sophomore at Lake-Lehman High School, saying it took him a while to catch his breath when he emerged from the water.

The chilly event, an annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society held at the Harveys Lake Beach Club, is usually organized by a member of the Lake-Lehman High School swim team

When there was no senior swimmer to take the helm of the event this year, Casey Shager and Lauryn Pembleton stopped in to take on the effort as their senior project.

“At noon, everyone will jump for up to a minute,” said Shager, just prior to the event. “It’s raining, but it’s also a little warmer than previous years.”

Shager’s mother Teri Green not only participated in the plunge, but also donned a tutu and snowflake antlers for her entrance into the water.

Green said raising money to fight cancer was an effort especially close to the family’s heart because of friends and family who have battled cancer.

“We lost Casey’s dad to colon cancer,” she said.

John Benko, clad in a Santa hat and scarf, said he was also participating because he has known so many who have had cancer, and some who have died from the disease.

Benko said, “If I could help just one person, it would be well worth jumping into the lake, no matter how cold it is. This is the season for helping others.”

His wife Beth Benko also attended the event, but wasn’t jumping.

“I’m here for moral support,” she said. “I like to stay warm.”

As for Benko, who has jumped before, the cold wasn’t a deterrent.”

“Last time, there was ice,” he said.

Brian Orbin, who has made participating in the event a tradition, came dressed as a clown, his signature outfit for special events.

“This is about my fifth time,” he said. “It usually takes me a couple of hours to warm up.’

Orbin said the event provides a great chance for area residents to come to the beach.”

“This beach is usually closed to the public,” he said. “So its great to see people come on out.”

Sager said over $1,700 was raised last year.

“We’re hoping to beat that,” she said. “It’s for a good cause.”

People run to the water of Harveys Lake at the Harveys Lake Beach Club during the 12th annual Polar Plunge organized by Lake-Lehman High School students to benefit the American Cancer Society. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Plunge1.jpeg People run to the water of Harveys Lake at the Harveys Lake Beach Club during the 12th annual Polar Plunge organized by Lake-Lehman High School students to benefit the American Cancer Society. Sean McKeag | For Dallas Post People run out of the water during the 12th annual Polar Plunge at Harveys Lake. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Plunge2.jpeg People run out of the water during the 12th annual Polar Plunge at Harveys Lake. Sean McKeag | For Dallas Post Terri Green, of Harveys Lake, gets ready to jump in the water during the 12th annual Polar Plunge organized by Lake-Lehman High School students to benefit the American Cancer Society. Green, who participated for the first time in the Polar Plunge, dressed up for the event and said, “I just like being different.” https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Plunge3.jpeg Terri Green, of Harveys Lake, gets ready to jump in the water during the 12th annual Polar Plunge organized by Lake-Lehman High School students to benefit the American Cancer Society. Green, who participated for the first time in the Polar Plunge, dressed up for the event and said, “I just like being different.” Sean McKeag | For Dallas Post Kiera Lucarino, 11, and her stepmother Rachel Lucarino, both of Harveys Lake, run out of the water during the 12th annual Polar Plunge at the Harveys Lake Beach Club. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Plunge4.jpeg Kiera Lucarino, 11, and her stepmother Rachel Lucarino, both of Harveys Lake, run out of the water during the 12th annual Polar Plunge at the Harveys Lake Beach Club. Sean McKeag | For Dallas Post Organizers and Lake-Lehman High School seniors Casey Shager, 17, and Lauryn Pembleton, 18, handle the registration at the 12 annual Polar Plunge at the Harveys Lake Beach Club. Signing in is Gerry Finnerty, of Harveys Lake, who has been doing the Polar Plunge since it started. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Plunge5.jpeg Organizers and Lake-Lehman High School seniors Casey Shager, 17, and Lauryn Pembleton, 18, handle the registration at the 12 annual Polar Plunge at the Harveys Lake Beach Club. Signing in is Gerry Finnerty, of Harveys Lake, who has been doing the Polar Plunge since it started. Sean McKeag | For Dallas Post

By Geri Gibbons For mydallaspost.com