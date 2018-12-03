There’s a lot going on at the Back Mountain Memorial Library

Chair Yoga at the Library at noon on Fridays will start a new 4-week session in January. The first class is Jan. 4. Cost is $40 and must be paid in full at time of registration. By the time January arrives, you may be looking for a gentle exercise routine. Call to register.

To show our appreciation for our patrons’ support through the year, the library will hold its annual Open House Wednesday, Dec. 19 and Thursday, Dec. 20. As a special treat, the Dallas High School Chorus will perform between 11 a.m. and noon Dec. 19. Stop in for punch, homemade cookies and other desserts and spend some time relaxing during this busy season.

Come in for the annual Christmas Extravaganza sale which runs through the month of December. Gift items, decorations, wreaths, vintage collectibles, Nativity sets, holiday dinnerware, linens and much more will be available. There is a sparkling treeful of special ornaments individually priced. This popular event is an inviting way to do your holiday shopping in a festive atmosphere. Stop in often, as new arrivals are added weekly. All proceeds from this sale benefit the library.

Gift certificates for the Slightly Used Bookshop at the Library are half-price up to Christmas — for instance, buy a $10 gift certificate for only $5. The shop is a great place to shop for gifts. Practically-perfect novels and non-fiction, DVDs, CDs, and a plentiful supply of jigsaw puzzles will fit in a stocking or under the tree.

News and notices

The library will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for New Year’s.

Contact us at 570-675-1182.

Find so much more at our website at www.backmountainlibrary.org.