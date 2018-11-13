Penn State Wilkes-Barre presents photo of Hayfield House to Back Mountain Chamber

Submitted photo Penn State Wilkes-Barre recently presented a picture of the historic Hayfield House to the Back Mountain Chamber in recognition of the Chamber’s new office located in the Twin Stacks Center. From left, are Jane Ashton, Penn State Wilkes-Barre and Chamber board of directors; Sandy Race, Penn State Wilkes-Barre and Chamber board of directors; Atty. Tom Mosca, Chamber president; Dr. Dale Jones, chancellor and chief academic officer, Penn State Wilkes-Barre and Chamber board of directors, Cynthia Post Mitchell, first vice president, Chamber; and Bill Leandri, executive director, Chamber. -

DALLAS — Penn State Wilkes-Barre recently presented a picture of the historic Hayfield House to the Back Mountain Chamber in recognition of the Chamber’s new office located in the Twin Stacks Center. The Chamber held an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 4, welcoming the community to its new location.

The Hayfield House was the palatial manor of the late Mr. and Mrs. John and Bertha Conyngham and was presented to the Pennsylvania State University in 1968. The cost to build the home was over $1 million in the early 1930s.

The entire house is steel-framed, has steel floor joists with concrete floor overlay, and hardwood floor on top. The roof of the house is of Vermont slate. The stone used on the outside of the house came from the estate’s surrounding fields.

The Hayfield House is considered a treasure nestled within the Back Mountain area. The picture will be hung in the Chamber’s new office displaying part of history in the Back Mountain.