TRUCKSVILLE — Trucksville United Methodist Church Sunday School students, aka Mighty Missionaries, nursery through 12th grades, participated in a special project on Nov. 11 to recognize area veterans.

Students prepared thank you notes and treat bags for veterans that were delivered to the Dallas American Legion where they were received with surprise and gratitude. Veterans admired how well each bag was put together and with love; the veterans appreciated the children’s work. Extra bags were delivered to the VA Hospital in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

