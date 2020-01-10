🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. – Opposing defenses have often tried to dictate which Dallas girls basketball players will have – or, more importantly, not have – an opportunity to score.

The Mountaineers keep coming up with new answers during an 8-1 start that has put them in a strong position going into tonight’s home battle with Berwick for sole possession of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 lead.

Not only is Dallas tied with Berwick as the only 2-0 teams in the division, its overall record is tied for the fourth-best out of 40 District 2 schools. And, the team’s playoff rating ranks second to unbeaten Scranton Prep in the 11-team race for eight playoff berths and a potential high seed in the district’s Class 4A playoffs.

“Teams have been throwing different defenses at us this year,” Dallas coach Kelly Johnson said following a 53-48, home-court victory over Pittston Area in the Jan. 2 conference opener.

In that game, University of Pennsylvania recruit Lauren Charlton hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter to help Dallas take a 15-8 lead.

The Lady Patriots then succeeded in holding Charlton scoreless the rest of the way, influencing the Mountaineers to look elsewhere offensively with their defensive approach.

“We’ve seen a triangle-and-two against Deanna Wallace and Lauren Charlton,” Johnson said. “We’ve seen a box-and-one against Lauren Charlton.

“We’ve seen Lauren get double- and triple-teamed.”

Charlton remains the clear team scoring leader, but opponents have limited her to fewer than 13 points per game, forcing the Mountaineers to find additional production.

Dallas, which has won has six straight, has received offensive contributions from the entire starting five and beyond with 10 players averaging more than a basket per game.

“The upside to that is we have multiple other players on this team that are capable of being offensive threats,” Johnson said. “When teams concentrate on shutting down Lauren that gives other players with very strong offensive skills opportunities.”

That was never more evident that the Pittston Area game when Dallas held off the Lady Patriots with three substitutes sharing the scoring lead. Emily Weiland, Julia Kocher and Bella Hill all scored nine points each.

“I’m just pleased with the chemistry,” Johnson said. “I’m pleased with the sharing of the ball.

“The girls play hard and they play as a team. And, we have good inside and outside balance.”

With all the attention she receives and showing the skillset that has made her a Division I commit, the 6-foot Charlton has been providing more of her offense away from the basket, averaging two 3-pointers per game.

Wallace is the team’s second-leading scorer.

They are joined in the starting lineup by Morgan MacNeely, Haley Habrack and Claire Charlton.

Hill has also made one start. She combines with Weiland and Kocher to provide as much scoring as the other three starters.

Nadia Evanosky and Julia Sciandra have also shown the ability to provide offense when called upon.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_PADefense.jpg.optimal.jpg Tom Robinson | For Dallas Post