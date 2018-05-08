There’s lots going on at the Back Mountain Memorial Library

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library lists the following upcoming events.

As summer approaches, Library Auction plans heat up. The traditional start to the event is the Auction Kick-off Dinner & Mini-Auction, scheduled for Monday, June 4 at Apple Tree Terrace at Newberry Estates in Dallas.

Join us for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 6 p.m. with a delectable buffet-style dinner at 7 p.m. The highlight of the evening is the mini-auction that follows, as guests can bid on a selection of items to get them in the mood for the main event. The price per person is $26 with a cash bar. Please make reservations for this event at the library by Friday, May 25.

Yarn crafts are experiencing a surge in popularity, but it is hard to teach yourself. Come join our crocheting class to learn the basics and get help with your questions. The group has been meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesdays in the Reference Room. Call for more information and to reserve your slot.

News and Notices

• The library will be closed Monday, May 28, for Memorial Day.

• This year’s dates for the 72nd Library Auction are July 5, 6, 7, and 8.

• The lovely handmade quilt on display in the library is being raffled off in conjunction with the auction. Tickets are now ready for sale, with chances at $2 each or 3 for $5. Stop in and see “Goose Crossing,” a graphic pattern pieced in shades of blue and white by Leslie Horoshko. The drawing will be held the last night of the auction and you don’t need to be present to win.

• Volunteering at the auction lets you get in on the action! We are currently looking for people to work shifts at the Jewelry Tent. If you are willing to donate time right now, we are seeking someone to help sort books on Wednesday mornings.

• Teens, ages 12 or older, who may be looking for community service hours are welcome to help in setting up various booths. Dates for set-up are Sunday, July 1, Monday July 2, and Tuesday July 3. Call the library to sign up.

Reader Recommended

Patrons and staff are enthusiastic about these titles.

Some intriguing non-fiction books recently added to the collection include “Hitler’s Religion” by Richard Weikart and “Code Girls” by Liza Mundy, which tells the story of America’s band of women code breakers during WW2.