North Pocono’s Max LaFave (14) pounces on a Dallas fumble on a kick return, recovering on the 7-yard-line to set up a Trojans touchdown.

Tim Moore (78) came up with a fumble recovery for Dallas against North Pocono.

Evan Wolff (31) and North Pocono’s defense was strong all night, putting pressure on Dallas quarterback Talan Geskey (15).

North Pocono quarterback Chase Zimmerman outstretches his arm over the goal line, but officials called him down at the 1-yard line before scoring one play later against Dallas.

MOSCOW — Dallas had a hill to climb all season.

A young roster. An undersized line. A stingy schedule. One win in six games. Add them all up, and the Mountaineers’ rise to the District 2 Class 4A championship game was nothing short of remarkable.

That ascent reached its peak Friday night vs. District 2’s top team all season. The Mountaineers finally met their match in a 38-6 loss to North Pocono.

“The foundation on that clubhouse never cracked,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said. “In 11 years, that was the hardest that we’ve been hit to start a season. They never faltered. We got to tonight because of those seniors.”

The Trojans (12-0) methodically dismantled Dallas, needing just 14 minutes to produce 20 points against a Mounts defense that pitched a shutout in last week’s semifinal win against Valley View.

North Pocono forced a three-and-out on the Mountaineers’ opening drive, then converted three third downs in a 14-play, six-minute drive punctuated by a 1-yard Chase Zimmerman quarterback sneak with 4:14 left in the first quarter.

The Trojans replicated that success on their next possession. After back-to-back penalties inside the 10, Cole West powered through two Dallas defenders for a red-zone touchdown that appeared doomed moments earlier.

Thirteen seconds later, North Pocono ballooned its lead to 20-0. Unable to pick up a slick ball three times on the kickoff, Dallas lost possession at the 12-yard line. Chase Zimmerman found Evan Wolff in the corner with 10:29 left in the first half.

“That’s what high school football is about,” Mannello said. “They built that team from the ground up. They had some tough times the past few years, went into the weight room and stuck with it. That’s a first-class operation by a great coach.

“They deserved it. The way they play in that I-formation, they can go a long way at states.”

West and Josiah Gray each scored twice for North Pocono. West returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, while Gray — one of the area’s most dynamic backs — ran for 209 yards and added rushing scores of 28 and 45 yards in the second half.

Dallas’ lone touchdown came off its biggest play of the night. Sam Kelley fielded a 50-yard touchdown pass from Talan Geskey with 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Geskey was 11 for 19 with 121 yards for the Mountaineers.

North Pocono will face Bishop Shanahan in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs.

District 2 Class 4A Championship

North Pocono 38, Dallas 6

Dallas`0`0`6`0 — 6

North Pocono`7`13`18`0 — 38

First quarter

N — Chase Zimmerman 1 run (Shane Youngblood kick), 4:14

Second quarter

N — Cole West 9 run (kick fail), 10:41

N — Evan Wolff 12 pass from Zimmerman (Youngblood kick), 10:29

Third quarter

N — West 85 kick return (pass fail), 11:46

N — Josiah Gray 28 run (pass fail), 7:39

N — Jayden Taylor 45 run (kick fail), 5:46

D — Sam Kelley 50 pass from Talan Geskey (pass fail), :10

Team statistics`D`N

First downs`7`15

Rushes-yards`20-74`50-333

Passing yards`121`20

Total yards`195`353

Passing`11-19-1`2-5-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`4-40.25`1-18

Fumbles-lost`4-2`3-1

Penalties-yards`5-31`8-62

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — DAL, TGeskey 9-37, Sam Kelley 5-20, Mark Saracinaj 1-3, Nico Wilk 2-9, Logan Geskey 1-10, TEAM 2-(minus-5). NP, Aidan Macguire 10-79, Taylor 3-54, Zimmerman 5-22, West 5-19, Ryan Bush 1-1, Seamus Maguire 1-(minus-1), Gray 22-164, Lawrence Abbatiello 3-(minus-4), TEAM 2-(minus-1).

PASSING — DAL, TGeskey 11-19-121-1. NP, Zimmerman 2-5-20-0

RECEIVING — DAL, Kelley 2-57, LGeskey 5-41, Saracinaj 1-3, Tyce Mason 2-1, Wilk 1-9. NP, West 1-12, Matt Laboranti 1-8

INTERCEPTIONS — NP, West 1-7

MISSED FGs — None