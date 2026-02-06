Crestwood’s Miles Metz gains control of a loose ball with Joey Nocito of Dallas guarding him in the second quarter.

Crestwood’s Connor Wagaman gets ready to grab a rebound as Dallas’s Chris Flanagan watches during the first quarter.

Dallas’ Joey Nocito gets aggressive going for the ball as Crestwood’s Miles Metz tries to pass during the first quarter.

Dallas’ Tyce Mason breaks away for a layup in the second quarter against Crestwood.

DALLAS TWP. — Crestwood had two paths to qualifying for the Wyoming Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Dallas blocked the first with a 47-38 victory over the Comets in a WVC Division 1 boys basketball game. A few minutes later, a hardcourt rival paved the way to the postseason.

A few Crestwood assistants and junior varsity players gathered around their cellphones outside the locker room to watch the final seconds tick off Hazleton Area’s one-point victory over Wilkes-Barre Area. The result was what Crestwood needed.

Crestwood (8-4 Div. 1, 16-6 overall) and Hazleton Area (8-4 Div. 1, 11-11) finished tied for second place in the division. But Crestwood’s two victories over the Cougars was the tiebreaker.

“I told the guys I didn’t even pay attention and then our coaches came in and told us,” Crestwood coach Mark Atherton said. “We’re excited. It’s another game, another opportunity to have some success.”

Had Wilkes-Barre Area (7-5 Div. 1., 13-8) won, it would have all but certainly beaten Crestwood in the third tiebreaker — power rankings.

As for Thursday’s game, Crestwood trailed divisional champion Dallas 29-26 early in the fourth quarter. But a dismal final seven minutes by the Comets allowed Dallas to pull away.

Shortly after Dallas’ Pat Flanagan converted a three-point play, Crestwood made three defensive stops. The results were two missed 3-pointers and just a lone free throw by Gio Barna.

Some of Crestwood’s fourth-quarter shots seem to defy gravity, going into the hoop and then popping out. A quick burst of two baskets by Joey Nocito and a 3-pointer by Kael Berry gave Dallas a 39-27 lead with 3:25 remaining.

Crestwood finished with four field goals in the fourth quarter. Two came in the final 32 seconds.

Flanagan led Dallas with 14 points followed by Berry with 13. Dallas (12-0 Div. 2, 19-3) also jumped ahead of Scranton Prep for the top spot in the District 2 Class 4A standings.

“Defensively, we did what we needed to do,” Dallas coach Mark Belenski said. “It was Senior Night and we got out of sorts with our routine. It took us a while to get into our routine, but we did what we needed to to get the W.”

The WVC Tournament semifinals are Thursday at Wilkes-Barre Area. Crestwood will play Division 2 champion Wyoming Area while Dallas will play the Division 2 runner-up, either Hanover Area or Holy Redeemer. Hanover Area and Redeemer play Saturday afternoon.

Dallas 47, Crestwood 38

CRESTWOOD (38) — Brady Johnson 0 0-0 0, Gio Barna 5 1-2 13, Mile Metz 2 2-4 6, Connor Wagaman 1 0-0 2, Zach Sechleer 0 0-0 0, Jack Rodgers 0 3-4 3, Avery Brace 0 0-0 0, Ayden Agapito 6 2-2 14. Totals 14 8-12 38.

DALLAS (47) — Joey Nocito 2 0-0 4, Tyce Mason 2 0-2 4, Kael Berry 4 2-3 13, Chris Flanagan 2 0-0 4, Patt Flanagan 5 4-5 14, Brady Mizzer 2 0-0 6, Sukh Mathon 1 0-0 2, Sam Kelley 0 0-0 0, Herbert Yang 0 0-0 0, Talan Geskey 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-10 47.

Crestwood`7`7`11`13 — 38

Dallas`11`7`11`18 — 47

Three-point goals: CRE 2 (Barna 2). DAL 5 (Berry 3, Mizzer 2).