Lake-Lehman’s Sofia Sparacio tries to get away from Holy Redeemer’s McKenzie Chimock in the second quarter.

Holy Redeemer’s Tessa Cegelka (front) and Lake-Lehman’s Kinley Purdy fall to the floor going after a loose ball in the second quarter.

Holy Redeemer’s Kourtney Jezorwski tries to knock the ball from Lake-Lehman’s Sofia Sparacio as she looks to pass in the second quarter.

Lake-Lehman’s Kathryn Morgan fends off Holy Redeemer’s Gillian Parsons while bring the ball down court in the first quarter.

LEHMAN TWP. — Holy Redeemer and Lake-Lehman have combined to win the last eight Division 2 championships in Wyoming Valley Conference girls basketball.

That streak is all but certain to end, but the rivalry between the two teams remained intense Thursday night.

Lehman held off a final rally attempt by Redeemer and closed strongly for a 61-51 victory.

Both team are now 7-3 in Division 2, with Lehman improving to 11-7 overall and Redeemer falling to 12-6. Both remain mathematically — though not realistically — alive to catch first-place Nanticoke Area (10-0 Div. 2, 15-3).

Olivia Oliver led Lehman’s victory with a career-high 20 points to go along with a game-high 12 rebounds.

“When she’s really motoring like she was tonight, she’s very hard to stop,” Lehman coach Charlie Lavan said. “She gives us an awful lot. She’s not big, but she will rebound and get to the rim for you. She does the job of a 6-foot-2 girl.”

Oliver’s drive and ensuing free throw came after a 3-pointer from Delcia Biscotto. Those six consecutive points came after Redeemer moved within 50-49 with 3:34 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“Usually, we get a little iffy during that moment,” Oliver said. “But we knew this was a big game and a game that mattered, so we just stuck through and played the whole game.”

Three free throws by Kathryn Morgan in the final seconds sealed a win that was important in the District 2 Class 3A standings. Redeemer entered in second and Lehman in third.

“We limited our turnovers against that trap defense,” Lavan said. “I thought that was a huge difference. We didn’t control completely, but I thought we did a great job on the boards. Last time we got hammered on the boards.”

Morgan had eight rebounds and 11 points. Sofia Sparacio had seven boards and 16 points.

Lehman appeared in control early in the fourth quarter as consecutive baskets by Kinley Purdy and Oliver created a 48-37 lead.

Redeemer, though, went on a 12-2 run with a 3-pointer by Tessa Cegelka capping it and moving the Royals within 50-49.

Bella Boylan finished with 19 and McKenzie Chimock had 10 for Redeemer.

Lake-Lehman 61, Holy Redeemer 51

HOLY REDEEMER (51) — Kearney Quinn 1 0-2 2, Tessa Cegelka 1 0-2 3, Bella Boylan 9 0-0 19, McKenzie Chimock 4 1-2 10, Gillian Parsons 3 0-1 6, Elizabeth Bilbow 1 0-0 2, Kourtney Jezorwski 2 0-0 5, Kira Millard 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 1-7 51.

LAKE-LEHMAN (61) — Delcia Biscotto 2 0-0 6, Kathryn Morgan 4 3-4 11, Sofia Sparacio 7 0-0 16, Kinley Purdy 2 1-3 5, Olivia Oliver 7 6-9 20, Olivia Corcoran 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 10-16 61.

Holy Redeemer`16`12`7`16 — 51

Lake-Lehman`14`13`17`17 — 61

Three-point goals: HR 4 (Cegelka, Boylan, Jezorwski, Chimock). LL 5 (Biscotto 2, Sparacio 2, Corcoran).