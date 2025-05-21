Dallas left fielder Emma Eick makes a throw to the infield after fielding a single by Berwick’s Makayla Brown in the first inning.

Berwick’s Ashley Klahold is tagged out at home by Dallas catcher Lia Riley in the sixth inning.

Dallas’ Alyssa Traver gestures to her dugout after hitting a double in the second inning.

Dallas’ Sydney Haydu of Dallas is tagged out at third base by Berwick’s Kennedy Hunter in the third inning.

Berwick shortstop Ashley Klahold dives for the ball hit by Dallas’ Alyssa Traver as it bounces over her glove in the first inning.

DALLAS — Dallas senior Carolyn Comitz doubled in two runs in the first inning Tuesday for her 100th career hit.

Then she just kept on hitting.

Comitz finished 4-for-4 with six RBI, including a game-ending three-run homer, as Dallas defeated Berwick 10-0 in six innings in a District 2 Class 4A softball quarterfinal game.

Dallas (13-5) will play at Valley View (18-2) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals. Berwick ended its season at 10-11.

Comitz’s first-inning double was part of a five-run inning where Emma Eick and Giovanna Smacchi had RBI singles. However, her final swing on the Back Mountain Little League field, where she grew up playing softball, made for a storybook ending.

Comitz, who just missed a homer in her previous at-bat, launched her home run over the left-center fence to end the game via the 10-run rule.

“It’s really, really emotional,” said Comitz, who also made an unassisted double play after catching a liner at first base in the fifth. “A lot, a lot of games here. State tournaments, sectionals, districts for Little League. Four years of varsity. It’s a lot of emotions right now.”

Comitz’s bat somewhat overshadowed the pitching of Nina Barrouk. The Bucknell commit struck out 10 — including six in a row — and allowed one hit. Berwick’s Makayla Brown singled to left with two outs in the first inning.

Dallas handled Berwick 15-0 on May 2, but Dallas was still concerned because the Dawgs pushed D2-3A top-seeded Lake-Lehman to the limits in a 3-2 loss on May 8. They also played two close games with D2-3A second seed Holy Redeemer.

“I guess we’re just a good matchup with them,” Dallas first-year coach Buzz Buchinski said. “I was nervous coming in. They played Lehman tough twice, they played Redeemer tough twice. The only teams that clobbered them was us and two teams down the way. … All their other games were close.”

Dallas increased the lead to 6-0 in the second when Sydney Haydu doubled and Comitz singled her in. Haydu’s RBI double made it 7-0 in the third.

“Obviously, it wasn’t the start we hoped for,” Berwick coach Emily Johnson said. “We came up here and really played well the last week of the regular season. We were hoping to come up here with a little bit different outcome.”

Tunkhannock 15, Hanover Area 0

McKenzie Hannon pitched a three-inning no-hitter as top-seeded Tunkhannock defeated eighth-seeded Hanover Area in a District 2 Class 4A quarterfinal game.

Hannon recorded seven strikeouts.

Addisyn Waterman was 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBI. MaKenzie Bevan was 2-for-3 with a homer, double and two RBI. Taryn Newswanger was 2-for-2 with a homer and three RBI.

Emily Patton added two RBI.

Tunkhannock will host Wyoming Area on Thursday in a semifinal game.

Wyoming Area 5, Wallenpaupack 1

Addison Gaylord and Alexa Gasek each drove in two runs as Wyoming Area defeated host Wallenpaupack in a District 2 Class 4A quarterfinal game.

The Warriors move to the semifinals on Thursday where they will play at top-seeded Tunkhannock.

Wyoming Area scored all its runs in the second inning. Arianna Gaylord also had an RBI in the inning.

Gasek finished 3-for-4. Arianna Gaylord was 2-for-3. Renee Haddock was 2-for-3 with a double.

Wallenpaupack’s Josie Leighton hit a solo home run in the fifth. Pitcher Gabby Hieber struck out 11.

District 2 Class 4A Quarterfinals

Dallas 10, Berwick 0

(6 inn.)

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Klahold ss`3`0`0`0

Kennedy 3b`3`0`0`0

Brown p`3`0`1`0

Levan cr`0`0`0`0

Welsh c`2`0`0`0

Rivas rf`2`0`0`0

Drauschak 2b`2`0`0`0

Ashworth lf`1`0`0`0

Bankes 1b`2`0`0`0

Siegel cf`2`0`0`0

Totals`20`0`1`0

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Maier ss`4`1`1`0

Haydu cf`2`3`2`1

Barrouk p`3`0`0`0

DeSanto cr`0`1`0`0

Comitz 1b`4`2`4`6

Ickes pr`0`0`0`0

Traver 3b`2`1`2`0

Knorr ph`1`0`0`0

Riley c`1`0`0`0

Antall ph`1`0`0`0

Eick lf`2`1`1`1

Youngblood ph`1`0`0`0

Smacchi rf`1`1`1`1

Davidson ph`1`0`0`0

Fostock 2b`2`0`0`0

Mizzer ph`1`0`0`0

Totals`26`10`11`9

Berwick`000`000 — 0

Dallas`511`003 — 10

2B — Haydu 2, Comitz 2, Traver. HR — Comitz.

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brown (L)`5.1`11`10`8`4`5

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Barrouk (W)`6`1`0`0`1`10

District 2 Class 4A Quarterfinals

Tunkhannock 15, Hanover Area 0

(3 inn.)

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Malacarne 1b`2`0`0`0

Weidner c`1`0`0`0

Ponko ss`1`0`0`0

Vigorito p`1`0`0`0

Brandolino cf`1`0`0`0

Siene 2b`1`0`0`0

Brown f`1`0`0`0

Mihalchak rf`0`0`0`0

Gianelli lf`1`0`0`0

Place lf`0`0`0`0

Shreve 3b`1`0`0`0

Totals`10`0`0`0

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Waterman 2b`3`3`3`4

Karp rf`2`1`2`1

E.Van Ness 3b`3`1`2`1

Franko`0`0`0`0

Patton ss`3`2`1`2

Newswanger cf`2`2`2`3

Kinney lf`1`0`0`0

Traver`1`0`0`0

Bevan c`3`2`2`2

Hannon p`3`0`2`1

Bamberger 1b`0`2`0`0

S.Van Ness cr`0`2`0`0

Totals`21`15`14`14

Hanover Area`000 — 0

Tunkhannock`177 — 15

2B — Bevan. 3B — Waterman. HR — Newswanger, Bevan.

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Vigorio (L)`1.1`7`8`6`3`0

Siene`1.1`7`7`6`2`0

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hannon (W)`3`0`0`0`0`7