Luzerne County’s Democratic Party is holding a public forum for Democratic county council candidates on May 1 at Luzerne County Community College.

County Democratic Chairman Thomas Shubilla said the forum will allow voters to learn more about the candidates.

“We have really great and qualified candidates. It’s important to make an informed decision on who you are voting for, and it’s important for candidates to make their case and meet people in their community,” Shubilla said.

Shubilla urged voters to attend, saying they will be nominating five people who “will potentially be representing them on county council.”

He plans to moderate the event. Suggested questions for candidates can be submitted to demforumquestion@gmail.com.

Six of the seven Democratic candidates have agreed to participate, he said: Chris Belles, Steven M. Coslett, Tony Perzia, Johnny Price, Dawn Simmons and Denise Williams. The seventh candidate, Emily Singh, has a prior commitment, he said.

The forum will start at 5:30 p.m. and is expected to run until 8 p.m. at the college’s Educational Conference Center (building 10), 521 TrailBlazer Drive in Nanticoke.

The county’s Republican Party held a similar forum earlier this month for that party’s nine county council contenders: Thomas Dombroski, Ronald D. Knapp, Kevin Lescavage, John Lombardo, Jackie Scarcella, Brian Thornton, Stephen J. Urban, Rob Viars and Greg Wolovich.

Republican and Democratic voters will each select five nominees in the May 20 primary election. Those 10 will then advance to the November general election, when all voters are free to select five of any affiliation.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.