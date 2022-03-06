🔊 Listen to this

Senior Jackson Wydra, left, does a celebration dance after the Mountaineers posted a district title win over Mid Valley.

Dallas’ Nick Nocito (2) drives the lane against Mid Valley’s Danny Nemitz (12). Nocito had nine pointts on the night.

Michael Bufalino (13) goes up high over the Spartans’ Vincenzo Iacavazzi for two of his 15 points on the night.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Dallas 1,000-point scorer Austin Finarelli had his right hand wrapped up like that of a boxer when he removes his gloves.

A bandage around the wrist. Another around the palm. Tape keeping the middle and ring finger together.

Perhaps it was symbolic considering Finarelli delivered the knockout punch to Mid Valley in the District 2 Class 4A boys basketball championship game Saturday.

Finarelli scored the first six points of the fourth quarter as Dallas defeated Mid Valley 61-53 for its first district crown since 1984. The program also won a district championship in 1967.

“It was basically our goal all year, erase the 38-year drought,” said Dallas forward Michael Bufalino, who had 13 points and eight rebounds. “We wanted to put 2022 on that banner all year long.”

The Mountaineers (24-3) will host a PIAA 4A state playoff game on Tuesday. They will play the District 3 third seed, either Mifflinburg (15-9) or Shamokin (16-8). Those team played Saturday night. Mid Valley (21-5) will play D3 runner-up Athens (18-7).

Finarelli injured his hand in the second quarter of a district semifinal game against Nanticoke Area. An accurate perimeter shooter, all seven of his field goals came inside the paint.

“I got a couple layups to get me going,” Finarelli said, “but scoring really wasn’t a thought in my mind tonight.”

Yet, it happened to start the fourth quarter.

Fellow 1,000-point scorer Nick Nocito followed up his 3-point miss with a rebound basket at the third-quarter buzzer to give Dallas a 46-44 lead. Finarelli then scored inside twice and on a drive to boost the advantage to 52-44 with 4:46 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“We practiced all week without him there,” Dallas coach Mark Belenski said. “He said ‘Coach I want to be there.’ His parents gave the clearance and away it went. He’s one of the best guards in the state.”

Mid Valley then scored its only bucket of the final period — a 3-pointer by Gabe Tanner — but then Dallas’ Mike Cumbo finished off his 18-point night with his final points of the game.

The Spartans got within seven in the final minute, only to have Dallas’ Jackson Wydra score to pretty much seal the win.

Dallas led 29-19 at halftime. Mid Valley, though, rallied to take the lead twice in the third quarter.

“The third quarter was indicative of how we played all year,” Mid Valley coach Mike Abda said. “I expected nothing less from the guys in the locker room. They were going to come out, give their best effort and make plays.”

District 2 Class 4A championship

Dallas 61, Mid Valley 53

MID VALLEY (53) — Gabe Pacyna 0 0-0 0, Mason O’Malley 0 0-0 0, Cameron Riccardo 2 2-3 6, Gabe Tanner 4 3-3 13, Ricky Vinansky 3 1-2 7, Danny Nemitz 8 5-6 24, Vincenzo Iacavazzi 0 0-0 0, Jovani Crisafulli 0 1-1 1, Jomar Morales Rodriguez 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 12-16 53.

DALLAS (61) — Austin Finarelli 7 0-1 14, Nick Nocito 3 3-5 9, Zach Paczewski 0 0-0 0, Jackson Wydra 3 1-2 7, Michael Bufalino 6 2-2 15, Cameron Faux 0 0-0 0, EJ Matushek 0 0-0 0, Michael Cumbo 6 2-2 16, Angelo Zarola 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 8-12 61.

Mid Valley`12`7`25`9 — 53

Dallas`13`16`17`15 — 61

Three-point goals — MV 5 (Nemitz 3, Tanner 2); DAL 3 (Cumbo 2, Bufalino)