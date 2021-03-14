Mia Reinert from Dallas finished sixth in the state in Class 2A girls when the diving portion of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Swimming and Diving Championships was conducted at Cumberland Valley High School.

The state championships brought together a field made up entirely of district champions.

Competing in that group, Reinert finished sixth of eighth in Class 2A with a score of 287.40.

Alexandria Pastris from Marple Newtown beat out North Catholic’s Maggie Foley, 412.10-397.25, for the title.

Tunkhannock Nicho Lachase placed last among eight entries in Class 2A boys.

Lachase posted a score of 267.65.

Brandon Bush from Upper Moreland won with 396.35. Max Pfleiger from Susquehanna was second with a score of 376.65.