The Tunkhannock at Lake-Lehman football game scheduled for Friday night has been cancelled because of possible COVID-19 issues in the Lake-Lehman program.

Lake-Lehman superintendent Jim McGovern said the school is using an abundance of caution after it was discovered early Friday afternoon of the possibility of two COVID-19 situations in the football program. McGovern said those individuals will be tested and felt there wasn’t enough time to do contact tracing prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff.

If those COVID-19 issues are resolved, McGovern is hoping to play the game either Sunday or Monday. Tunkhannock immediately began a search for a replacement opponent for this weekend.

The contest is the third in the Wyoming Valley Conference and fourth locally this weekend to be called off because of COVID-19. Also cancelled are Wyoming Valley West at Hazleton Area, Pittston Area at Tamaqua and Canton at Northwest. Pittston Area was originally scheduled to play Wilkes-Barre Area, which called off the game because of COVID-19.

Tonight’s games being played are Crestwood at Berwick, Holy Cross at Holy Redeemer and Wyoming Area at Nanticoke Area.