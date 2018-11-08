District 2 has postponed all of its football playoff games Friday due the forecast for heavy rain.

The district played its opening round last week in a driving rain, resulting in quagmire conditions on grass fields at Wyoming Area, Lackawanna Trail and Lakeland. The schools had the decision whether to play in last Friday’s storm. District 2 took over control of the games this weekend.

As of now, the only game on for Friday night is the District 2/11 Class 5A subregional championship, Wallenpaupack at East Stroudsburg South. District 11 has the final call on whether the game will be moved to Saturday.

Here is the revised schedule for Saturday:

• Class 6A Championship — Hazleton Area at Delaware Valley, 1 p.m.

• Class 4A Semifinals — Berwick at Dallas, 1 p.m.; West Scranton at Valley View, 1 p.m.

• Class 3A Semifinals — Western Wayne at Scranton Prep, 1 p.m.; Lakeland at Wyoming Area, 7 p.m.

• Class 2A Championship — Susquehanna at Dunmore, 7 p.m.

• D2/1 Class A Championship — Bristol at Lackawanna Trail, 7 p.m.

Last Friday’s heavy rain resulted in terrible field conditions at Wyoming Area for the Warriors’ District 2 Class 3A quarterfinal game with Hanover Area. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_WA-Hanover-ftbl-4.jpg Last Friday’s heavy rain resulted in terrible field conditions at Wyoming Area for the Warriors’ District 2 Class 3A quarterfinal game with Hanover Area. Tony Callaio fiel photo | For Times Leader

By John Erzar jerzar@timesleader.com