Lake-Lehman’s Tristan Purdy gets back to second base ahead of the throw to Holy Redeemer’s Cody Quaglia in the second inning.

Lake-Lehman center fielder Tristan Purdy gets under a flyball in the third inning.

Holy Redeemer shortstop Cody Quagila makes the throw to first to put out Lake-Lehman’s Jake Naugle in the second inning.

Holy Redeemer’s Chase Binker dives back to first as Lake-Lehman baseman Andrew Morris gets the throw in the first inning.

WILKES-BARRE — A miserable day for baseball ended up just fine for Holy Redeemer on Wednesday.

Noah Hummel drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as the Royals outlasted Lake-Lehman and steady rain for a 3-2 victory in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game.

Redeemer (1-0 Div. 2, 4-0 overall) received a combined two-hitter from starter Drew Cisney and relievers Cody Quaglia and Zach Schultz. Quaglia had to deal with the heaviest rain, which resulted in a couple wild pitches that allowed Lehman’s Tristan Purdy to score and tie the game 1-1 in the fifth.

“I’m one of the lucky ones in the conference,” Redeemer coach Ryan Knowles said. “I have six, seven deep on the pitching staff between Drew Cisney, Cody Quaglia, Schultz, Nick Mazzarella. Just really deep.”

Lehman (0-1 Div. 2, 3-3) didn’t get its first hit the seventh when Scott Egbert hit a slow grounder to third. He moved to second on a wild pitch and to third when Sam Finarelli dropped in a single to shallow right field.

Egbert scored on Will Jenkins’ sacrifice fly to knot the game 2-2.

Redeemer loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh with one out. Dom Marranca singled and Schultz walked. After Marranca moved to third on a wild pitch, Quaglia was intentionally walked to load the bases. An out later, Hummel walked to force in the winning run.

“They just grind us out,” Knowles said of Lehman, “and we just do the same with them.”

Despite not having a hit through six innings, Lehman had a couple opportunities to score more than its lone run to that point. The Black Knights loaded the bases with one out in the third, but didn’t score. They left the bases loaded again in the fifth.

Redeemer posted its first run in the first when Marranca scored from third when Lehman tried to get a double play off a lineout.

Consecutive infield singles by Quaglia and Cisney, plus an error on Cisney’s hit, allowed Redeemer to tie the game 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth.

Holy Redeemer 3, Lake-Lehman 2

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Egbert 2b`2`1`1`0

Sholtis p`2`0`0`0

Weaver cr`0`0`0`0

Finarelli rf`2`0`1`0

Jenkins c`2`0`0`1

J.Evans cr`0`0`0`0

Naugle lf`4`0`0`0

Morris 1b`3`0`0`0

Volker 3b`3`0`0`0

Purdy cf`2`1`0`0

T.Evans ss`2`0`0`0

Totals`24`2`2`1

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Marranca rf`3`2`1`0

Schultz lf`2`0`0`0

Quaglia ss`3`1`1`0

Cisney p`4`0`1`0

Hummel dh`2`0`0`1

Dugan cf`0`0`0`0

Stevenson c`3`0`1`0

Binker 1b`3`0`1`0

Mazzarella 3b`3`0`1`0

Hurst 2b`2`0`0`0

Totals`25`3`6`1

Lake-Lehman`000`010`1 — 2

Holy Redeemer`100`010`1 — 3

2B — Mazzarella.

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sholtis`6`5`2`0`2`5

Naugle (L)`0.2`1`1`1`3`1

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cisney`3`0`0`0`1`4

Quaglia`2`0`1`1`4`4

Schultz (W)`2`2`1`0`1`2