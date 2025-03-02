Crestwood’s Jordan Andrews fights for the ball with Dallas’ Odessa Kanton (left) and Caitlyn Mizzer.

Crestwood’s Jordan Andrews goes to the basket in front of Dallas’ Lucy Brunn.

Crestwood’s Kate Gallager pushes past Dallas’ Odessa Kanton on the way to the basket.

Crestwood’s Norah Sklarosky, Ayanna Kijek and Charlie Hiller cheer as their teammates receive their gold medals.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The obvious was there in the second quarter of Crestwood’s 54-31 victory over Dallas in the District 2 Class 5A girls basketball championship game Saturday night.

The Comets scored the quarter’s last 20 points for a 35-7 lead on the way to the school’s first-ever district championship in the sport.

Then were two other factors.

• Crestwood’s rebounding was dominant. The Comets had a 24-9 edge in the first half, creating second chances while limiting Dallas’ time in the offensive end.

Charlie Hiller had seven rebounds by halftime and a game-high 13. Jackie Gallagher and sixth-player Cameron Vieney had five each through two quarters. Meanwhile, Dallas 6-foot-3 freshman Odessa Kanton had six of her team’s nine rebounds.

“Especially Kate Gallagher and I,” said Hiller, whose actual first name is Charlise. “We just attack on the boards, box out as much as we can. Boards are really big for us. It’s on the top of our list — boards and defense.”

• Crestwood’s 3-point shooting, which was solid during the regular season, was outstanding at Mohegan Arena, a place often tough for perimeter shooting. The Comets hit 4-of-7 behind the arc by halftime. Vieney had one of them as part of her team-high 12 points.

“Sixth man off the bench, I feel that’s as big a role as our starters,” Vieney said. “Our starters are amazing and I feel like we just need someone to bring up the energy. I feel our whole team does.”

Up next for the Comets (21-4) is a state playoff game at home next Saturday against District 3 fourth seed Manheim Central (17-9). Dallas (15-10) will play District 1 third seed Villa Maria Academy (13-13) in its state game.

“It’s like surreal,” said Crestwood second-year coach Mary Mushock-Namey, who previously coached at Wilkes-Barre Area. “When I came here I didn’t know that they never won a championship. It’s an absolutely unbelievable feeling to have these girls be the ones to bring it home to Crestwood.”

Crestwood took the lead for good, 4-2, on a basket by Kate Gallagher midway through the first quarter. The Comets closed the initial eight minutes with a 7-0 run to take a 13-4 lead into the second quarter.

The 20-0 second-quarter blitz led to a 35-7 halftime lead. Besides Vieney, Hiller, Kendall Petrosky and Jordan Andrews knocked down 3-pointers in the run.

The defense held Dallas without a field goal for over nine minutes, a span that extended into the third quarter. A steal and layup by Vieney made it 44-13 at 2:22 and started the 30-point mercy rule.

Hiller scored 10 points to finish with a double-double. Andrews, Kate Gallagher and Jackie Gallagher all had nine points.

Kanton had 10 for Dallas along with six of her team’s 14 rebounds.

District 2 Class 5A Girls Championship

Crestwood 54, Dallas 31

DALLAS (31) — Izzy Evans 4 0-0 8, Caitlyn Mizzer 2 2-2 6, Mia DelGaudio 1 3-4 5, Odessa Kanton 4 2-4 10, Brianna Casey 1 0-0 2, Malaysia Shaw 0 0-0 0, Lucy Brunn 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 7-11 31.

CRESTWOOD (54) — Charlie Hiller 4 1-4 10, Kendall Petrosky 1 0-0 3, Jackie Gallagher 4 0-2 9, Jordan Andrews 4 0-0 9, Kate Gallagher 3 3-4 9, Cameron Vieney 5 1-2 12, Norah Sklarosky 0 0-0 0, Aryanna Kijek 0 0-0 0, Emilie Stofko 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 5-15 54.

Dallas`4`3`10`14 — 31

Crestwood`13`22`11`8 — 54

Three-point goals: CRE 5 (Hiller, Petrosky, J.Gallagher, Andrews, Vieney).