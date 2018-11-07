DALLAS TWP. – As a practical change management specialist, Barbara Dershowitz guides and coaches individuals and businesses on how to deal with the process of change, both in their lives and organizations.

The award-winning author of “The Secret Life of Change: 21 Flash Reveals About Change and Managing Change in Your Life or Organization,” will share her advice on how to manage change in a talk entitled “Take the Crazy Out of Change: Ten Secrets of Practical Change Management for People and Organizations.”

The talk will be presented by the Friends of the Mary Kintz Bevevino Library at Misericordia University at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12 in the Catherine Evans McGowan Room of the library. The program is open free to the public.

“Change is a constant companion in every aspect of our lives,” says Dershowitz. “Yet many people struggle and suffer in very real ways when they are faced with significant personal, professional, or organizational change because, as a culture, we have failed to educate ourselves about how change works and how to manage change for the best possible outcome. It is a fact of the human condition that if we don’t manage change, then change will manage us. I write and speak about taking the crazy out of change because I am committed to raising awareness and opening a national dialogue about change and practical change management.”

During her talk, Dershowitz will share the life-altering events that impacted her personally and led to her successful career in change management. She will reveal the secrets of how to keep change from being overwhelming, what to expect when things get different, and what happens to people and organizations as they pass through the nine thresholds of change. She will also present the outline of a change management plan that can be used to successfully manage any personal, professional, or organizational change.

As a gift to attendees, Dershowitz will provide a link to a free on-line version of “The Secret Life of Change,” which is also available for purchase at her website barbarachanges.com and on Amazon and Kindle.

Dershowitz is a graduate of The Scholars Program of The City University of New York. She holds a master’s degree in education, a pre-doctoral Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Post-secondary Leadership, a certificate in change management, and a paralegal certificate from The Center for Legal Studies. She was named Chief Experience Officer of the Year by SmartCEO magazine.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, she recently moved from Long Island and lives and works in Lake Ariel.

Reservations are suggested but not required. To reserve a seat for the lecture, email Sue Lazur at slazur@misericordia.edu, or call 570-674-6225.