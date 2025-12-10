Dallas’ Chris Flanagan is guard by Abington Heights’ Carter Plantz in the second quarter.

Abington Heights defendersThomas Reese (left) and Brady Comstock blocks Tyce Mason as he try to shoot in the second quarter.

Joey Nocito (1) moves the ball for Dallas as Abington Heights Finn Goldberg tails him in the second quarter.

Dallas’ Owen Oldt takes a shot at the basket in front of a pair of Abington Heights defenders in the first quarter.

DALLAS TWP. — It was about 10 minutes into the game Tuesday night, and the Dallas Mountaineers looked like they were in trouble.

Three-time defending District 2 Class 5A champion Abington Heights was shooting at a blistering pace, especially from 3-point land. The Comets had an 11-point lead and looked on their way to a third consecutive 70-plus point performance.

Everything changed abruptly. Dallas ran off the next 15 points and eventually ran away with a 64-46 boys basketball victory.

Junior forward Pat Flanagan led a quartet of Mountaineers in double figures, scoring a game-high 20 points to go along with 11 rebounds as Dallas improved to 4-0.

Tyce Mason had 12 and Kael Berry and Chris Flanagan added 10 apiece. Point guard Joey Nocito had eight and some key rebounds among his seven boards.

“We’ve prepared all summer going down to Allentown,” Pat Flanagan said. “We were down there a lot and had to fight back, so we knew we had it in us.”

Despite having the best stats of any Dallas player, Pat Flanagan’s brother Chris received the biggest cheer of the night with a flying dunk in the final minute.

“I’m fine with that,” Pat Flanagan said. “We’re both doing our own thing.”

Abington Heights (2-1) entered the game averaging 76.5 points. The Comets appeared headed for a similar output. They shot 7-of-12 from behind the arc in the first quarter to take a 24-16 lead.

Another 3-pointer and field goal — both by Jordan Shaffer — increased the lead to 29-18 less than two minutes into the second quarter. Those baskets, though, were the last for the Comets in the half.

Dallas went on a 15-0 run, demonstrating its 3-point shooting with three long balls. Chris Flanagan’s three — which bounced high off the rim before swishing through — gave the Mountaineers their first lead, 30-29 with 3:38 until halftime, since the game’s first basket.

Although Abington tied the game twice early in the third quarter, Dallas took control from there. The Comets shot just 2-of-14 from behind the arc after their first-quarter barrage. The Mountaineers scored 15 of the game’s final 17 points.

“We’re very well conditioned and it’s a four-quarter game,” Dallas coach Mark Belenski said. “Boy, I can’t say enough about how we played. We played very hard. Kudos to those guys.”

Dallas 64, Abington Heights 46

ABINGTON HEIGHTS (46) — Christopher Begley 0 0-0 0, Andrew Kettel 4 0-0 9, Thomas Reese 0 0-0 0, Finn Goldberg 2 2-2 8, Jordan Shaffer 6 1-2 17, Gavin Corwin 1 0-0 2, Brady Comstock 4 0-2 10, Carter Plantz 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-6 46.

DALLAS (64) — Joey Nocito 2 4-6 8, Tyce Mason 5 0-0 12, Kael Berry 3 1-2 10, Chris Flanagan 4 0-2 10, Pat Flanagan 6 7-8 20, Owen Oldt 0 1-2 1, Brady Mizzer 1 0-0 3, Max Scatton 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 13-20 64.

Abington Heights`24`7`11`4 — 46

Dallas`16`20`10`18 — 64

Three-point goals: AH 9 (Kettel, Goldberg 2, Shaffer 4, Comstock 2). DAL 9 (Mason 2, Berry 3, C.Flanagan 2, P.Flanagan, Mizzer).