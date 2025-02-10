Wilkes-Barre Area’s Mike Keating (5) tries to get past Dallas Area’s Tyce Mason (23) during the WVC Division 1 title game Monday at Wyoming Area High School.

EXETER — Wilkes-Barre Area’s David Jannuzzi scored his 1,000th career point with 13.4 seconds left Monday night.

His other fourth-quarter points were quite important as well.

Jannuzzi scored 12 of his game-high 29 points in a frantic fourth quarter as the Wolfpack survived Dallas for a 73-62 victory in the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball title game.

The game set the pairings for Thursday’s WVC Tournament semifinals at Hazleton Area. WBA (10-3 Div. 1, 15-8) will play Holy Redeemer at 7:30 p.m. Dallas (9-4 Div. 1, 15-8) gets Wyoming Area at 6 p.m.

“Everything is still out in front of us,” Dallas coach Mark Belenski said. “Conference championship is out there, district championship is out there. Got to go to work tomorrow and see if I can round up the troops and get it going.”

WBA scored its final 10 points from the foul line in the final 1:11. Jannuzzi’s 1,000th point came on a free throw. He hit another for the last point on the game.

“I didn’t want to know (how many points I needed), but I did,” said Jannuzzi, a junior guard. “People (told me) and in my head I knew I was close. When I found out I needed 28, I had to go out and get that.”

Jannuzzi, whose dad Dave scored 1,000 points for Meyers, became the first 1,000-point scorer who played exclusively for WBA. Cole Walker also scored 1,000 points in a Wolfpack uniform, but started his career at Meyers before the three city schools merged.

The Wolfpack had a 51-41 lead with seven minutes remaining, but Dallas went to a press and caused plenty of disruption.

“The press definitely gave us some trouble with some different things,” WBA coach Jim Lavan said. “Good move on their part. They were down by a little bit and were hoping to get some possessions off steals and it worked.”

WBA’s Jacob Johnson was able to fend off Dallas with a couple of 3-pointers, but the Mountaineers managed to get within 63-59 on a 3-pointer by Joey Nocito with 1:17 remaining.

Dallas, though, didn’t score again until Jude Nocito hit a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left.

Mike Keating added 14 for WBA, including 4-for-4 from the foul line in the final minute. Johnson had 12.

Jude Nocito scored 22 and Pat Flanagan had 16, with half of them coming in Dallas’ fourth-quarter comeback attempt.

WVC Division 1 Championship

Wilkes-Barre Area 73, Dallas 62

DALLAS (62) — Jude Nocito 8 4-5 22, Joey Nocito 5 0-0 11, Jack Dale 3 0-0 7, Pat Flanagan 7 2-4 16, Tyce Mason 1 0-0 3, Kael Berry 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 6-9 62.

WBA (73) — Quran Brooks 1 0-0 2, David Jannuzzi 10 8-8 29, Mike Keating 4 4-4 14, Jacob Johnson 3 3-4 12, Achilles Fuentes 2 1-3 5, Jordany Rodriguez 3 0-0 6, Tahir Bolden 1 0-0 3, Reylie Ramirez 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 16-19 73.

Dallas`12`13`14`23 — 62

Wilkes-Barre Area`13`21`13`26 — 73

Three-point goals: DAL 6 (Ju.Nocito 2, Jo.Nocito, Dale, Mason, Berry). WBA 7 (Jannuzzi, Keating 2, Johnson 3, Bolden).