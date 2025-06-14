Editor’s Note: Statistics are the latest available and can differ slightly from team statistics.

KIRSTEN FINARELLI

Lake-Lehman

Catcher – Sr.

Player of the Year

The Penn State commit was a rare four-time All-WVC selection. Finarelli led the entire WVC with a .674 batting average and 13 home runs. She finished with 11 doubles and 27 RBI. Those numbers would have been higher if not for the extraordinary number of intentional walks, including four in the District 2 Class 3A championship game. One of the most feared power hitters in the state, Finarelli was chosen the Division 2 co-Player of the Year by the coaches.

MARINA ANTAL

Pittston Area

Third Base – Sr.

Antal led the Patriots with a .515 batting average while smacking five home runs. She had four triples, four doubles and 27 RBI. She also scored 28 times.

NINA BARROUK

Dallas

Pitcher – Sr.

Barrouk finished with an 11-5 record with a 2.36 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 104 innings. She batted .373 with two homers, seven doubles and 12 RBI. Selected the Division 1 co-MVP by the coaches.

MaKENZIE BEVAN

Tunkhannock

Catcher – So.

Besides providing strong defense behind the plate, Bevan was also a force with the bat. She hit .397 with four homers, three triples, six doubles and 26 RBI.

KAITLYN BRUDNICKI

Lake-Lehman

Second Base – Jr.

Brudnicki took over for a former All-WVC selection and hit .645 with eight home runs, four triples and five doubles and knocked in 25 RBI.

ANNE CARTER

Holy Redeemer

Pitcher – Sr.

Carter posted a 15-6 record with a 3.21 ERA and 178 strikeouts in 126.2 innings. She hit .312 with eight doubles and 21 RBI.

HANNAH CHIPEGO

Lake-Lehman

Pitcher – Jr.

The three-time All-WVC selection posted an 18-3 record with a 1.07 ERA and 222 strikeouts in 124 innings. Chipego also hit .533 with seven homers, four triples, six doubles and 21 RBI. Selected as the Division 2 MVP by the coaches.

CAROLYN COMITZ

Dallas

First Base – Sr.

After a slow start, Comitz turned it up on offense, leading to one of Dallas’ best seasons in recent years. She batted .483 with three homers, six doubles and 24 RBI.

ALEXA GASEK

Wyoming Area

Pitcher – Jr.

Gasek finished with a 4-3 record with a 1.96 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 82 innings. She also hit .458 with four home runs, 12 doubles and 28 RBI.

McKENZIE HANNON

Tunkhannock

Pitcher – Sr.

Hannon was 19-2 with a 1.83 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 118.2 innings. She also hit .444 with three homers, a triple, nine doubles and 19 RBI. Selected the Division 1 co-MVP by the coaches.

SAMANTHA HERBERT

Pittston Area

Pitcher – Jr.

At the plate, Herbert hit .382 with four homers, five triples, five doubles and a team-leading 35 RBI. She was 9-9 with a 4.13 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 120.1 innings.

KAYLA LAGOWY

Hazleton Area

Shortstop – Jr.

Lagowy led the Cougars with a .507 batting average. She had two home runs, five triples, 14 doubles and 15 RBI. She also scored 25 runs.

MARY LOMBARDI

Holy Redeemer

Outfield – Sr.

The Royals’ lead-off hitter set the table with a .578 average and a team-leading 37 hits. She also had a double and 10 RBI and scored 32 runs.

MADISON MENDRZYCKI

Crestwood

Outfield — Sr.

Mendrzycki hit .409 with 22 RBI. She showed power at the plate with four home runs along with two triples and two doubles.

TARYN NEWSWANGER

Tunkhannock

Outfield – Fr.

The top newcomer to the WVC turned in an outstanding season. Newswanger hit .413 with six homers, three triples, three doubles and 23 RBI. She also scored 29 runs.

ZOE PECUCH

Holy Redeemer

First Base – Jr.

Pecuch hit .545 with two home runs, three triples, eight doubles and 29 RBI. She also scored 33 runs and was picked the Division 2 co-Player of the Year by the coaches.

JORDAN PRUSHINSKI

Wilkes-Barre Area

Pitcher – Jr.

Although she did much of the pitching, Prushinski’s prowess was with the bat. She batted .446 with four home runs, three triples, five doubles and 19 RBI as WBA played for a District 2 title for the first time.

JORJA SNYDER

Crestwood

Catcher – Sr.

A three-year starter, Snyder’s offensive output improved every season. She batted .429 with five home runs, two triples, nine doubles and 19 RBI. She also scored 19 runs.

ERIN VAN NESS

Tunkhannock

Third Base – Sr.

A three-time All-WVC selection, Van Ness was also picked the Division 1 Player of the Year by the coaches. She hit .526 with three home runs, a triple, six doubles and 37 RBI.

ADDISYN WATERMAN

Tunkhannock

Second Base – So.

The Tigers’ lead-off hitter scored 40 times while hitting .557. She also had a home run, five triples and four doubles while driving in 18 runs.

EMMA WELSH

Berwick

Catcher – Jr.

Welsh drove in 32 runs, putting her among the RBI leaders in the WVC. She finished with a .404 batting average with five home runs, four triples and five doubles.

ABBY WILLIAMS

Holy Redeemer

Shortstop – Sr.

The three-time All-WVC selection was one of the best fielders in the conference. She also hit .460 with a home run, 11 doubles and 27 RBI.