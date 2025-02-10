Luzerne County has a new prison deputy warden — Ronald Bronsburg, of Bear Creek Township.

The second-in-command position is open because Jack Robshaw retired in December after serving as deputy warden since February 2022.

Bronsburg previously worked in the state Department of Corrections for over 25 years, starting at SCI Graterford, where he was promoted to lieutenant. He then transferred to SCI Mahanoy as a lieutenant and then to SCI Retreat in Newport Township, retiring as a captain in 2020.

In April 2022, Bronsburg started work at the county prison as a lieutenant, and he was promoted to captain in June 2023.

Bronsburg will receive $70,720 annually as deputy warden.

James Wilbur fills the warden role in his position as county correctional services division head.

Hirings

Fifteen new county government workers were hired in January, according to the human resources department’s monthly personnel report.

The workers, along with their positions and hourly compensation: Jay Lewis Alexander and Staralexis Roxanne Diaz, building and grounds custodial workers, $13.52; Amy Berlin, Children, Youth and Families (CYF) caseworker 1, $20.91; Maria Cortez, assessors clerk 3, $15; Samantha Culver, Aging Agency care manager, $21.18; Theresa Derhammer, part-time senior center operator, $17.16; Cheryl Fritz, Aging Agency care manager, $20.87; Paige Hunter, courts administrative trial specialist, $19.23; Brandon Littzi, Josephine Campbell and Raechel Murray, CYF clerk typists, $15.01; Kelly Whitko, community development municipal clerk, $15.89; Kossivi Essiomle, CYF caseworker 1, $21.05; Kathryn Fino, magisterial district judge court clerk, $17.47; and Alexandra Nolan, district attorney’s office detective, $24.34.

Five past workers also were rehired: Jennifer Ambosie and Courtney Bittenbender, part-time CYF caseworker 2s, $23.33; Mary Grenevich, Mental Health and Developmental Services (MHDS) clerk typist, $17.77; Harold Hanson, information technology elections technician, $23.28; and Alfred Walsh, deputy sheriff, $17.97.

Departures

Eight workers resigned in January, the report said: Thomas Donovan, probation officer; Jennifer Pecora, operational services division head; Christopher Perez, CYF caseworker 2; Carlos Torres, human resources coordinator; Joseph Jacobs, chief deputy coroner; Robert Woznock, prison nurse; Heather Mulero, human resources generalist; and Marissa Sarnosky, Aging Agency care manager.

Two terminations were listed in the report — MHDS fiscal technician Tara Jackson and 911 telecommunicator Erik Baran.

Promotions

In addition to Bronsburg, 12 workers advanced to new positions through the internal merit hiring process.

These workers, their new positions and hourly compensation, according to the report: Lisa Gimble, assessor’s office administrative assistant/assessment specialist, $23.90; William D’Angelo, CYF caseworker manager 1, $30.77; Emma Thomas, court administration family court specialist, $19.23; Grace Jones, CYF program specialist 1, $29.66; Jordan Riley, Aging Agency alternate food service worker, $15.60; Megan Stone, human services division head, $50.26; Sera McManus, CYF social services aide 3, $17.16; Jennifer DeLuca, Aging Agency care manager supervisor, $27.07; Michael Handzelek, recorder of deeds clerk 3, $28.91; Jillian Matthews, district attorney narcotics division chief, $42.05; Holly McKee, human services fiscal officer, $29.95; and Melody-Jo Zapotoczny, Aging Agency care manager supervisor, $29.74.

Council meeting

County council will hold a voting meeting and work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Instructions to attend remotely are posted under council’s online meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

