Dallas Area senior Jude Nocito is shown scoring one of his four 3-point shots in the first half against Pittston Area.

Patriot Lucas LoPresto (12) is about to sink two points over Dallas Area’s Joey Nocito (2) at Dallas Tuesday night.

DALLAS TWP. — Three weeks ago, Dallas had just two 3-pointers as the Mountaineers escaped with a five-point win at Pittston Area.

On Tuesday night, Dallas reached that total less than two minutes into the game and kept raining in shots from behind the arc.

The Mountaineers hit 15 3-pointers in all and kept Pittston Area from getting any traction on offense in a 68-50 victory in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball game.

Dallas (9-2 Div. 1, 15-6 overall) clinched at least a tie for the divisional title. Only Wilkes-Barre Area (8-3 Div. 1, 13-8) can catch the Mountaineers. Dallas finishes its divisional schedule at Hazleton Area on Thursday. WBA plays Wyoming Valley West on Saturday.

“It was important for these youngsters to make shots,” Dallas coach Mark Belenski said, “and we practiced extra this week on shots. Tonight we made shots.”

Senior guard Jude Nocito led the barrage in the first half, hitting four 3-pointers and scoring 14 of his 17 points as Dallas took a 37-27 lead into halftime. The Mountaineers were 9-of-13 from long range in the first two quarters.

“We always got confidence,” Nocito said. “We practice shooting a lot, every single day. So those games where we’re not shooting well, it’s not really a big deal to us. We’re just going to keep shooting and today they were falling.”

All things considered, the first half wasn’t too bad for Pittston Area (8-4 Div. 1, 13-8). The Patriots were able to recover a few times after Dallas looked like it was primed to pull away.

“We struggled,” Pittston Area coach Al Semenza said. “But even that, I think we had 25 at half, down by 10, which isn’t bad for us.”

Nocito was done with his 3-point display at halftime. Freshman Tyce Mason took over with four of his six 3-pointers in the second half. He and Jack Dale opened the third with consecutive threes, bumping the lead to 43-27.

A couple more 3-pointers by Mason early in the fourth gave Dallas a 56-38 advantage. Pittston Area answered with baskets by Aidan Clarke and Silvio Giardina, but it was only the second time the Patriots scored consecutive field goals.

Mason finished with a career-high 19 points. Pat Flanagan, who did a solid job on the boards, added 10.

Lucas Lopresto had 18 and Giardina had 15 for Pittston Area. Aiden Lynn finished a point shy of a double-double with nine points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Dallas 68, Pittston Area 50

PITTSTON AREA (50) — Silvio Giardina 6 0-1 15, Lucas Lopresto 8 1-3 18, Matt Walter 1 0-0 2, Paul Jordan McGarry 2 0-0 4, Aiden Lynn 3 3-4 9, Aidan Clarke 1 0-0 2, Chris Scavo 0 0-0 0, Brayden Shotwell 0 0-0 0, Brennan Callahan 0 0-0 0, Joh Jadus 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 4-8 50.

DALLAS (68) — Jude Nocito 5 3-6 17, Joey Nocito 1 3-4 5, Jack Dale 2 0-0 6, Pat Flanagan 4 1-1 10, Tyce Mason 6 1-2 19, Brady Zapoticky 1 0-2 3, Kael Berry 2 1-2 6, Brady Mizzer 0 0-0 0, Chris Flanagan 1 0-0 2, Sukh Mathon 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-17 68.

Pittston Area`16`11`8`15 — 50

Dallas`25`12`13`18 — 68

Three-point goals: PA 4 (Giardina 3, Lopresto). DAL 15 (Ju.Nocito 4, Dale 2, P.Flanagan, Zaopticky, Berry, Mason 6).