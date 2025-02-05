Luzerne County’s Veteran Affairs Office has relocated to a county-owned property at 61-63 Water St. in Wilkes-Barre, county Manager Romilda Crocamo told county council Wednesday.

“The Veteran Affairs Office strives to fulfill our patriotic and moral obligation to our veterans by providing exceptional services in recognition of their honorable service to our nation,” Crocamo wrote.

She directed veterans to contact the office at 570-706-3960 if they have questions about the relocation or services.

The Water Street structure now occupied by Veteran Affairs, which resembles a residential structure, is near the county prison and had been used for training by the county correctional services division.

Veteran Affairs had been housed in the county’s West Side Annex on Wyoming Avenue in Forty Fort since 2017. Prior to that, the office had been in a different county building on Water Street between the prison and its new location at 61-63 Water Street for a decade. The office had relocated to the West Side Annex because its prior Water Street structure was used to house central court.

Crocamo said the administration wanted to return Veteran Affairs to the county seat.

“It is more convenient and conducive for veteran services that the county provides,” Crocamo said.

The county Veteran Affairs Office facilitated the receipt of $25.9 million in federal benefits for county veterans and distributed more than 88,000 U.S. flags to organizations to decorate veteran graves in 2024, Crocamo had said during her annual public forum in December.

Kevin Clocker was hired as county veteran affairs director in June, following the retirement of James Spagnola.

Information on county veteran affairs services is posted on the office’s page at luzernecounty.org.