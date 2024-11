SLIPPERY ROCK — Eric Davies, of Harveys Lake, Allison Deboer, of Shavertown, and Sydney Kern, of Dallas, have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester at Slippery Rock University.

The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.