BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has recently released its list of students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2018-19 academic year. To qualify for dean’s list, a student must earn a quality point average of 3.5 or higher (based on 4.0) during the semester.

Back Mountsin students named to the dean’s list are:

Morgan Edwards-Lewis, of Dallas, is an Accounting major.

Julie Butwin, of Shavertown, is a PTE*Mid Level*Math (4-8), Mathematics major.

Sara Hicks, of Tunkhannock, is an Early Childhood (PK-4) major.

Ryan Kaslavage, of Wyoming, is a Sec Ed*Mathematics, Mathematics major.

Stephanie Lyons, of Dallas, is an Early Childhood (PK-4) major.

Jamie Niedjaco, of Sweet Valley, is an Early Childhood (PK-4) major.

Julianna Scappaticci, of Wyoming, is an Early Childhood (PK-4) major.

Matthew Cragle, of Dallas, is a Criminal Justice major.

Alyssah Dombek, of Dallas, is a Communication Studies major.

Portia Woodward, of Sweet Valley, is an Art Studio major.

Jared Casaldi, of Dallas, is an Exercise Science major.

Bryan Cumbo, of West Wyoming, is a Nursing BSN major.

Megan Mahle, of Dallas, is a Digital Forensics major.

Samantha Starbuck, of Dallas, is a Health Sciences major.

Hannah Stroud, of Sweet Valley, is a Speech Path Audiology major.