BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has recently released its list of students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2018-19 academic year. To qualify for dean’s list, a student must earn a quality point average of 3.5 or higher (based on 4.0) during the semester.
Back Mountsin students named to the dean’s list are:
Morgan Edwards-Lewis, of Dallas, is an Accounting major.
Julie Butwin, of Shavertown, is a PTE*Mid Level*Math (4-8), Mathematics major.
Sara Hicks, of Tunkhannock, is an Early Childhood (PK-4) major.
Ryan Kaslavage, of Wyoming, is a Sec Ed*Mathematics, Mathematics major.
Stephanie Lyons, of Dallas, is an Early Childhood (PK-4) major.
Jamie Niedjaco, of Sweet Valley, is an Early Childhood (PK-4) major.
Julianna Scappaticci, of Wyoming, is an Early Childhood (PK-4) major.
Matthew Cragle, of Dallas, is a Criminal Justice major.
Alyssah Dombek, of Dallas, is a Communication Studies major.
Portia Woodward, of Sweet Valley, is an Art Studio major.
Jared Casaldi, of Dallas, is an Exercise Science major.
Bryan Cumbo, of West Wyoming, is a Nursing BSN major.
Megan Mahle, of Dallas, is a Digital Forensics major.
Samantha Starbuck, of Dallas, is a Health Sciences major.
Hannah Stroud, of Sweet Valley, is a Speech Path Audiology major.