The Back Mountain Bloomers Club recently held installation of officers. From left, are Mary Lou Grant, treasurer; Roseann Nardone, secretary; Carol Sorber, past president; Kate Hayes, president; Marisa Litwinsky, vice-president.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Bloomers.jpgSubmitted photo

