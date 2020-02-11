Home News Local Back Mountain Bloomers Club holds installation of officers NewsLocal Back Mountain Bloomers Club holds installation of officers February 11, 2020 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The Back Mountain Bloomers Club recently held installation of officers. From left, are Mary Lou Grant, treasurer; Roseann Nardone, secretary; Carol Sorber, past president; Kate Hayes, president; Marisa Litwinsky, vice-president. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Bloomers.jpgSubmitted photo RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Luzerne County companies join #LightItBlue movement to honor front-line workers Nurses Month: Gloria Cruz Nurses Month: Alyssa Schuler View Comments Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement