The Back Mountain Bloomers Garden Club gathered Dec. 12, 2019 to celebrate the holiday season. Keeping with its community-based goals, the club made a holiday donation to both Ruth’s Place and The Dinner for Kids program. Luncheon committee members and the officers are, from left, first row, JoAnne Olejnick; Donna Ayers Snelson; Carol Sorber, president; Kate Hayes, President-elect; Bobbie Shurnicki. Second row, Claudia Stevens; Mary Lou Grant, treasurer; Nina Wysocki. Third row, Stephanie Krehely; Roseann Nardone, secretary. Absent at the time of the photo was Ginny Murphy.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Bloomers2.jpg Submitted photo