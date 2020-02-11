Only Yesterday: Marilyn Malkemes chosen May Queen at Wilson College in 1950

20 YEARS AGO — 2000

Weblo Scouts from Pack 232 visited the Back Mountain Medical Center recently to earn a merit badge. They were shown around by Dr. Gary Nothstein, who is on the staff at the center, and his wife, Marian, who is a nurse. Participants included Joey Collini, Ryan Regan, Joseph Schmid, Johnny Bailey, Gret Nothstein, David Puffenberger, Carey Bailey and Matthew Ruch.

Kristin Summa, daughter of Cheryl and David Summa of Lehman, recently won first place honors in the General Federation of Women’s Club, Harvey’s Lake Annual Performing Arts Contest. She will now represent the club at the G.F.W.C. Luzerne County Arts Festival on March 4. Kristin is a seventh grade student at Lake-Lehman Middle School and she studies jazz dance at the Back Mountain Dance Studio.

The Lake-Lehman High School Basketball Hall of Fame inducted its first three members last week. They are: Roger Bearde, long-time coach and athletic director; David Penkrot, a 1981 graduate who still holds the school scoring record; and Rich Davis, a 1993 graduate who went on to be captain of the Franklin & Marshall University basketball team.

30 YEARS AGO — 1990

The Wyoming Seminary Lower School chorus and band recently presented their annual winter concert under the direction of Mr. Perry Orfanella. Accompanied by Mr. Tony Kubasek, the 178 band and chorus members from grades five through eight performed such selections as “Louis, Louis”, “What a Wonderful World”, “Under the Boardwalk”, “The Water is Wide” and more. Pictured at a recent practice are Mark Samii, Shavertown; Ryan Kranson, Wilkes-Barre, and Charles Wasserott V, Shavertown.

The students of Dallas Middle School recently participated in the Ann Landers Valentines for Veterans project. Almost 300 Valentines were collected by Miss Maryellen Umphred, seventh- grade English teacher, and have been sent to the Hines VA Hospital in Illinois, where they will be sorted and then distributed to VA hospitals throughout the country. Some of the student participants were: Becky Mathers, Angie Gialanella, Alyssa Rosentel, Steve Button, Jerry Wysocki, Mike Dymond and Jim Roberts.

Mrs. Christine Kopcho has been recognized by the Mathematics Education Class at Wilkes College as a teacher who has inspired others to consider the teaching profession as a career and whose classroom actions have had a profound effect on the lives of her students. Mrs. Kopcho was recommended for the honor by Mark Zurinski who remembered Mrs. Kopcho as being an excellent teacher whose excitement about learning spread to all of her students, and whose A.P. Biology class gave them a head start in college that few high school students receive.

40 YEARS AGO — 1980

Cub Scout Pack 144 recently held its annual Pinewood Derby in place of its monthly pack meeting. First, second and third place winners were Paul Pasek, Michael Walski and Michael Sabadish, respectively, all of whom received trophies. Recipients of runners-up trophies were John Olejnik, Robert Krull and Mark Romanowski.

Eight young wrestlers from the Back Mountain Wrestling Club placed in the Montrose Wrestling Tournament held last Saturday. First place trophies were won by Carey Falcone and Billy Mathers; second place wins went to Bryan Mathers and Mark Yaple; Jeff Austin, Paul Feeney and Jerry Ogurkis placed third and Chris Chapple copped a fourth.

50 YEARS AGO — 1970

The Gate of Heaven Altar and Rosary Society has made plans for a Family Communion Breakfast following 9 a.m. Mass March 1 in the Gate of Heaven School auditorium. Michael Polachek will prepare the breakfast to which the entire parish is welcome. Committee chairmen have been announced as follows: Mrs. Gus Shuleski, chairman; Mrs. Paul Menapace, co-chairman; Mrs. Philip Ansilo Jr., Mrs. Ted Popielarz, decorations; Mrs. Alfred Kalafsky, servers; Mrs. James Brongo, Mrs. Teddy Kostrobala, reception; Mrs. Joseph Gries, toastmistress; Mrs. Vincent Makar, Mrs. Matthew Evans, Mary Weir, program; Mrs. Thomas Lynch, tickets; Mrs. Donald E. Hale, publicity.

Joseph W. Fry, Davis Street, Trucksville, is general chairman of the 18th annual “Parade of Quartets Concert” to be presented March 7 by the Wilkes-Barre chapter, Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America. William Zdancewicz, Edwardsville, president of the Wilkes-Barre chapter, announced that the musical will be held in the auditorium of Kingston Area High School with curtain time set for 8 p.m.

60 YEARS AGO — 1960

Lake-Lehman jointure had two winners in the recent Betty Crocker Contest for home-makers, one in each of the two senior high schools: Judith Ann Covert at Lehman and Mary Ann Sevenski at Lake. Examinations taken by all senior girls were held early in December, and results have just been made available. Winners are eligible to compete in district, State and National contests.

Dallas Girl Scout Troop 169 held a tea for mothers at Dallas Methodist Church Saturday. Scout leader is Mrs. Thomas Bottoms and assistant is Mrs. Robert Parry. Mrs. Stanley Davies awarded second class badges to Pamela Baker, Myra Berti, Carol Calkins, Linda Farrar, Christine Grose, Linda McCarty, Valerie Mallin, Susan Moore, Kerry Roberts, Linda Williams, Gail Doughton, Mimi Moore, Helen Jacobs, Donna Long, Linda Nowackowski and Karen Tag.

70 YEARS AGO — 1950

An honor of distinction was bestowed on Miss Marilyn Malkemes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. P.M. Malkemes of Trucksville, last week when she was chosen May Queen for the forty-ninth annual Wilson College May Day Celebration to be held May 6, by vote of the entire student body. Thirteen other members of the senior class were “runners up.” Marilyn has been a members of the Queen’s Court every year since she entered college.

Over a hundred friends and neighbors enjoyed the spaghetti supper served by members of the American Legion Auxiliary at the Legion Home, Huntsville Road, Tuesday night. About sixty dollars were cleared. Mrs. Frank Ferry, chairman, wished to thank everyone who helped make the affair a success on a perfectly horrible evening. Special thanks go to Nes Garinger who kept he road and park space open with his jeep; to Harry Smith, who kept the path hot between his Economy Store and the Home, furnishing the forgotten or depleted supplies; to Zig Harmond who donated all of the Conte Luna spaghetti; to Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Sebolka who furnished the milk and cream; to Bob Moore who printed the tickets; and to Mrs. Joseph Wallo – bless her soul – who baked all of the apple pies.

The Dallas Post newspaper published for 130 years. Information here is reprinted exactly as it first appeared.

