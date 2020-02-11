DALLAS — The Back Mountain Chamber will honor and celebrate the businesses and individuals who make the community so special on Tuesday, March 3 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Insalaco Hall at Misericordia University. All members of the community are invited to attend for a night of networking, dinner and drinks with colleagues and friends.

The 2020 Back Mountain Chamber honorees include:

• Business of the Year: Pulverman

• Entrepreneur of the Year: John Halbing / Summit Pointe Builders

•V olunteer of the Year: Amanda Faneck

• Pride of Place: Newberry Estates

• New and Emerging Business of the Year: Little Lenny’s Cheesecake Bakery

• Above and Beyond Customer Service: AMP Global Strategies

• Young Professional Under 40: Kevin Yurko and Bill Dease

• Community Champion: Fidelity Bank

• Non-Profit of the Year: The Lands at Hillside Farms

Tickets are $50 per person. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets or becoming a sponsor of the event can call 570.675.9380 or visit backmountainchamber.org. Tickets will not be available at the door.

Annual Awards Event Committee members recently gathered to plan the event. From left, are Suzanne DePrimo, Cynthia Post Mitchell, Sherry Goldwein, Jenny Hetro and Lauren Gorney.
https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Back-Mountain-Chamber-Annual-Awards-Committee.jpgAnnual Awards Event Committee members recently gathered to plan the event. From left, are Suzanne DePrimo, Cynthia Post Mitchell, Sherry Goldwein, Jenny Hetro and Lauren Gorney. Submitted photo

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR