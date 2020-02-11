DALLAS — The Back Mountain Chamber will honor and celebrate the businesses and individuals who make the community so special on Tuesday, March 3 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Insalaco Hall at Misericordia University. All members of the community are invited to attend for a night of networking, dinner and drinks with colleagues and friends.

The 2020 Back Mountain Chamber honorees include:

• Business of the Year: Pulverman

• Entrepreneur of the Year: John Halbing / Summit Pointe Builders

•V olunteer of the Year: Amanda Faneck

• Pride of Place: Newberry Estates

• New and Emerging Business of the Year: Little Lenny’s Cheesecake Bakery

• Above and Beyond Customer Service: AMP Global Strategies

• Young Professional Under 40: Kevin Yurko and Bill Dease

• Community Champion: Fidelity Bank

• Non-Profit of the Year: The Lands at Hillside Farms

Tickets are $50 per person. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets or becoming a sponsor of the event can call 570.675.9380 or visit backmountainchamber.org. Tickets will not be available at the door.