Dallas High School golfers Lombardo and Ostroski to study at Stevenson

February 3, 2020 Dallas Post Local Sports 0
From left, first row, are Michele Lombardo, mother; Freddie Lombardo, Frank Lombardo, father. Second row, Greg Riley, principal; Jane Molino, coach; Lily Lombardo, sister; Michael Richards, athletic director. - Submitted photo
From left, first row, are Ray Ostroski, father; Brett Ostroski, Pam Ostroski, mother. Second row, Greg Riley, principal; Jane Molino, coach; Ray Anthony Ostroski, Michael Richards, brother; athletic director. - Submitted photo

DALLAS — A pair of Dallas High School golfers have agreed to continue to attend their academic and athletic careers at Stevenson University in Maryland.

Freddie Lombardo was a member of the Dallas district championship team and three-time Wyoming Valley Conference Championship team. He is also a member of the District Champion baseball team. Lombardo also has excelled in the classroom making the Honor Roll at Dallas High School.

Brett Ostroski was a member of the district championship team and Wyoming Valley championship teams as well as being a member of the three time Tryba championship team. In his senior year, Ostroski finished in second place in the District 2 Individual Championship and qualified for the regional tournament.

