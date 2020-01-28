BLOOMSBURG — Mykolas Bozentka, of Harveys Lake, recently participated in the annual Baseball Career Night hosted by the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania baseball team, in conjunction with the Department of Alumni and Professional Engagement.

The event allowed current BU baseball players to network with university alumni and other team affiliated mentors as they prepare for professional careers. The students participated in alumni-led networking exercises, panel discussions, and resume reviews.

Bozentka is an Economics major.