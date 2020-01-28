SELINSGROVE — Several Back Mountain students have been named to the dean’s list at Susquehanna University for the fall 2019 semester. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. Honored are:

Samantha Banks, of Dallas, a Marketing (BS) major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Dallas Sr. High School.

Macenzi Barker, of Dallas, a Political Science (BA) major of the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School.

Brianna Brennan, of Trucksville, a Graphic Design (BFA) major of the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Dallas Sr. High School.

Gabrielle Fitzgerald, of Dallas, a Public Policy (Undeclared Track) major of the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School.

Brianna Grey, of Tunkhannock, a Early Childhood Educ (preK-4) (BS) major of the Class of 2020 and a graduate of Tunkhannock High School.

Johanna Kiska, of Shavertown, a International Studies (Undeclared focus area) major of the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Dallas Sr. High School.

Brynn Kukosky, of Sweet Valley, a Finance (BS) major of the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Holy Redeemer High School.

Tori Landon, of Dallas, a Strategic Communications-Advertising & Marketing (BA) major of the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Dallas Sr. High School.

Michaela O’Connell, of Dallas, a Marketing (BS) major of the Class of 2020 and a graduate of Dallas Sr. High School.

David Oley, of Dallas, a Strategic Communications-Public Relations (BA) major of the Class of 2020 and a graduate of Dallas Sr. High School.

Emma Oley, of Dallas, a Biochemistry (BS) major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Dallas Sr. High School.

Justin Yavorski, of Dallas, a Creative Writing (BA) major of the Class of 2020 and a graduate of Dallas Sr. High School.